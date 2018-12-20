Charlevoix among counties detailed in U-M poverty map

The University of Michigan’s poverty and well-being map shows modest improvements across most of Michigan.

Statewide, the median income rose $2,832, the poverty rate dropped 1.1 percent and child poverty fell 1.6 percent. The new statewide average rate per county is 14 percent, and the average child poverty rate per county is 20.5 percent.

While the state saw improvements as a whole, county changes varied. Calhoun County had the greatest increase in poverty rate, up 2.3 percent. Houghton County saw the greatest decrease in poverty rate, down 5.3 percent from 2016. Roscommon County saw the greatest increase in child poverty, with more than 37 percent of children living below the poverty line. Van Buren County saw the greatest decrease, down 6.7 percent.

Crawford County saw the biggest increase in food assistance, with more than 150 additional households receiving supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits.