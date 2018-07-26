Celebrate Walloon Festival this Saturday

You are invited to join the Walloon community this Saturday for the annual Celebrate Walloon …

The event is scheduled for Saturday July 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Melrose Township Park

This fun-filled event will include lawn games, horse drawn carriage rides, face painting and even a magic show.

The Petoskey Steel Drum Trio will provide entertainment.

Make sure you stop by the Walloon Lake Association booth to learn how you can help be a good steward to the lake we all love so much.

If you have been keeping an eye on some of the beautiful artwork donated by the Walloon Lake Art Club to the Walloon Lake Trust and Conservancy’s silent auction, this event will be your last chance to place a bid.

The silent auction will close at 2 p.m. at the art tent.

If you want to view the artwork prior to Celebrate Walloon, stop by our office and take a look.

We will have extended hours on Friday, 7/27 from 5-7 p.m.

This Walloon tradition is the perfect summer celebration to make lasting memories with families, friends and loved ones.

Lunch will be available and all food items are cash and carry.

For more information about The Walloon Lake Association please visit www.walloon.org.