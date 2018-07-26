In The News
July 26, 2018 - Celebrate Walloon Festival this Saturday
July 26, 2018 - Walloon Antique Flywheelers fest July 26-29
July 26, 2018 - Michigan schools to try automotive cybersecurity curriculum
July 25, 2018 - LETTERS – Vote Ferguson, concerns with Camp SeaGull, write-in Morgan
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 2-8
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City holds goal-setting session
July 25, 2018 - Family fun at Raven Hill Summer Magic Festival
July 25, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society presents Odawa archivist
July 25, 2018 - Leadership Cvx County takes proposals for projects
July 24, 2018 - Standard and Poor’s ups Michigan economic outlook
July 24, 2018 - #465 Boyne City Gazette July 25
July 23, 2018 - Bay Harbor Arts Festival July 27-28
July 22, 2018 - U.S. Department of Labor Rescinds 2016 Persuader Rule
July 21, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program
July 20, 2018 - Summer resident hopes to be first to swim length of Lake Charlevoix
July 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board July 11 synopsis
July 20, 2018 - New Michigan laws aimed at protecting bicyclists on roads﻿
July 20, 2018 - Gov. Snyder supports environmental quality openness, oversight
July 20, 2018 - Join the 5 million on Michigan organ donor registry
July 19, 2018 - Celebrate Boyne library’s 100th year
Home / Events / News / Celebrate Walloon Festival this Saturday

Celebrate Walloon Festival this Saturday

— July 26, 2018

You are invited to join the Walloon community this Saturday for the annual Celebrate Walloon festival.

 

The event is scheduled for Saturday July 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Melrose Township Park

This fun-filled event will include lawn games, horse drawn carriage rides, face painting and even a magic show.

The Petoskey Steel Drum Trio will provide entertainment.

Make sure you stop by the Walloon Lake Association booth to learn how you can help be a good steward to the lake we all love so much.

If you have been keeping an eye on some of the beautiful artwork donated by the Walloon Lake Art Club to the Walloon Lake Trust and Conservancy’s silent auction, this event will be your last chance to place a bid.

The silent auction will close at 2 p.m. at the art tent.

If you want to view the artwork prior to Celebrate Walloon, stop by our office and take a look.

We will have extended hours on Friday, 7/27 from 5-7 p.m.

This Walloon tradition is the perfect summer celebration to make lasting memories with families, friends and loved ones.

Lunch will be available and all food items are cash and carry.

For more information about The Walloon Lake Association please visit www.walloon.org.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Chance of Rain
Thursday Night
Chance of Rain
30%
Chance of Rain
Friday
Chance of Rain
30%
Partly Cloudy
Friday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  