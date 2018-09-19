Celebrate the life of Boyne City’s Roni Fish

Longtime Boyne City resident Roni Linn Fish, 57, has died.

Fish went unexpectedly on Aug. 14, while enjoying one of her favorite hobbies—swimming on a hot summer day in the Great Lakes of Michigan.

Born on Sept. 5, 1960, at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Roni moved to Boyne City as a young child with her father Richard Fish, late mother Janet Fish, and her brothers Kyle and Corey.

She grew up on the Boyne River, cultivating her love for water, nature, frogs and turtles.

Roni graduated from Boyne City High School in 1978 and later attended North Central Michigan College in Petoskey, where she graduated with an associate’s degree.

She was a published author of poetry and an accomplished artist who enjoyed painting outside on a sunny day.

“And when I least expect it, and when I expect it least, I feel life in its fullest and feel the fullest peace.” —Excerpted from Roni’s poetry books I Hear Life.

A devoted single mother, Roni raised two daughters—Sydney (Allen) Wormell, and Perry (Kenneth Haselden) Fish—with whom she shared her love for camping trips, music festivals and kayaking.

She also enjoyed taking road trips to visit family in Southern Michigan, stopping at every garage sale she could find along the way.

With her partner of the last 5 years, Leigh Woodbury, she enjoyed trips to the cabin, visiting microbreweries, shopping and cooking.

She was always thrilled to find a deal at a grocery store or thrift shop, and was happy to have a companion to share her finds with.

Her grandsons, Jude and Harrison Wormell, will always remember “Mimi” for her love of animals, her marble collection and for the treasures she’d bring them from her thrifting adventures.

Roni was a strong and creative woman who will forever be remembered and cherished by her friends and family.

A celebration of her life will take place from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 23 at Boyne City’s Veterans Park Pavilion.

Roni’s family invites those who would like to celebrate, share memories and say goodbye to Roni to join them.