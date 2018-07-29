In The News
July 29, 2018 - Canada and USA celebrate Michigan groundbreaking of Gordie Howe Int’l Bridge﻿
July 28, 2018 - What Michiganders need to know about REAL ID mandate
July 27, 2018 - Many bills proposed for adoption in Michigan legislature
July 27, 2018 - Michigan Amtrack rail network now bike friendly
July 26, 2018 - Celebrate Walloon Festival this Saturday
July 26, 2018 - Walloon Antique Flywheelers fest July 26-29
July 26, 2018 - Michigan schools to try automotive cybersecurity curriculum
July 25, 2018 - LETTERS – Vote Ferguson, concerns with Camp SeaGull, write-in Morgan
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 2-8
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City holds goal-setting session
July 25, 2018 - Family fun at Raven Hill Summer Magic Festival
July 25, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society presents Odawa archivist
July 25, 2018 - Leadership Cvx County takes proposals for projects
July 24, 2018 - Standard and Poor’s ups Michigan economic outlook
July 24, 2018 - #465 Boyne City Gazette July 25
July 23, 2018 - Bay Harbor Arts Festival July 27-28
July 22, 2018 - U.S. Department of Labor Rescinds 2016 Persuader Rule
July 21, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program
July 20, 2018 - Summer resident hopes to be first to swim length of Lake Charlevoix
July 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board July 11 synopsis
Home / Free / News / Region/State / Canada and USA celebrate Michigan groundbreaking of Gordie Howe Int’l Bridge﻿

Canada and USA celebrate Michigan groundbreaking of Gordie Howe Int’l Bridge﻿

— July 29, 2018

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and the Honorable Amarjeet Sohi, Canadian minister of Infrastructure and Communities, this week participated in an event to mark the Michigan advance construction groundbreaking for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Windsor-Detroit trade corridor is the busiest commercial land border crossing and an important trade and transportation route between Canada and the United States.

As a safe and essential additional crossing option at this important corridor the Gordie Howe International Bridge will ensure people and goods move safely and smoothly between the two countries, supporting middle-class jobs and businesses on both sides of the border.

Kelly Craft, United States ambassador to Canada, James Craig, police chief of the City of Detroit, Dwight Duncan, chair of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority’s Board of Directors and senior executives from Bridging North America, the Preferred Proponent selected to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Gordie Howe International Bridge, also participated.

The new six-lane, cable-stayed international bridge will provide direct connectivity to existing highway networks in Windsor and Detroit. Along with modern border processing infrastructure and the capacity to move goods and travelers efficiently through the corridor, it will encourage new investment between Canada and the United States.

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge will play a vital role in supporting and growing the local economies on both sides of the border and will create opportunities for residents and businesses alike,” Sohi said. “This project is also an important symbol of our deep friendship and mutually beneficial relationship with the United States and I’m proud to be working towards its completion in partnership with Gov. Snyder and the Michigan government.”

Thanks to the continued collaboration of many groups in both countries, the Michigan advance construction groundbreaking for the Gordie Howe International Bridge in the United States demonstrates considerable progress toward the realization of this critical project.

“This is an exciting day for Detroit, Windsor, Michigan, Ontario, the United States, and Canada. After more than 7 years of hard work, today we broke ground on what will be a thriving legacy named for a legend,” Snyder said. “Gordie Howe represented the best of Canada and the United States. And, thanks to the hard work of many people on both sides of the border, now this bridge to the future will represent our prosperous partnership for generations to come.”

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Sunday
Clear
20%
Clear
Sunday Night
Clear
20%
Clear
Monday
Clear
20%
Clear
Monday Night
Clear
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  