Canada and USA celebrate Michigan groundbreaking of Gordie Howe Int’l Bridge﻿

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and the Honorable Amarjeet Sohi, Canadian minister of Infrastructure and Communities, this week participated in an event to mark the Michigan advance construction groundbreaking for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Windsor-Detroit trade corridor is the busiest commercial land border crossing and an important trade and transportation route between Canada and the United States.

As a safe and essential additional crossing option at this important corridor the Gordie Howe International Bridge will ensure people and goods move safely and smoothly between the two countries, supporting middle-class jobs and businesses on both sides of the border.

Kelly Craft, United States ambassador to Canada, James Craig, police chief of the City of Detroit, Dwight Duncan, chair of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority’s Board of Directors and senior executives from Bridging North America, the Preferred Proponent selected to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Gordie Howe International Bridge, also participated.

The new six-lane, cable-stayed international bridge will provide direct connectivity to existing highway networks in Windsor and Detroit. Along with modern border processing infrastructure and the capacity to move goods and travelers efficiently through the corridor, it will encourage new investment between Canada and the United States.

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge will play a vital role in supporting and growing the local economies on both sides of the border and will create opportunities for residents and businesses alike,” Sohi said. “This project is also an important symbol of our deep friendship and mutually beneficial relationship with the United States and I’m proud to be working towards its completion in partnership with Gov. Snyder and the Michigan government.”

Thanks to the continued collaboration of many groups in both countries, the Michigan advance construction groundbreaking for the Gordie Howe International Bridge in the United States demonstrates considerable progress toward the realization of this critical project.

“This is an exciting day for Detroit, Windsor, Michigan, Ontario, the United States, and Canada. After more than 7 years of hard work, today we broke ground on what will be a thriving legacy named for a legend,” Snyder said. “Gordie Howe represented the best of Canada and the United States. And, thanks to the hard work of many people on both sides of the border, now this bridge to the future will represent our prosperous partnership for generations to come.”