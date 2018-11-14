Calley and Gilchrist talk gubernatorial transition

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley welcomed Lt. Gov.-Elect Garlin Gilchrist II to the Executive Office yesterday …

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley welcomed Lt. Gov.-Elect Garlin Gilchrist II to the Executive Office yesterday afternoon, continuing the collaboration on transition to the next administration.

“Serving as Lieutenant Governor during Michigan’s comeback has been the honor of my lifetime and I’m all in on helping the next administration hit the ground running to keep moving Michigan forward,” Calley said. “I was honored to welcome Lt. Governor-Elect Gilchrist to Lansing today and I will remain available to him and Governor-Elect Whitmer as the transition process continues.”

Calley hosted Lt. Gov.-Elect Gilchrist in the Romney building and showed him around the state Capitol, where Gilchrist will become President of the Senate on Jan. 1.

Gov. Snyder welcomed Governor-Elect Whitmer into the Governor’s Office to begin transition discussions last week.