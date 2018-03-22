Boyne’s Madison Morgan to attend Johns Hopkins program

Madison Morgan of Boyne City has been accepted to the Discover Johns Hopkins Summer Program.

Discover Hopkins Programs are intensive programs designed to expose students to topics from different perspectives.

For instance, observe top researchers and listen to experts at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, as you survey the latest in environmental health.

“She just received her acceptance letter yesterday (March 13) and she will be going to Maryland for two weeks in July. We couldn’t be more proud,” said Madison’s mom Jennifer Morgan. “It’s my understanding that she is the only Boyne student that applied this year. This young lady is going places.”

Madison’s mom said her daughter has always excelled in school, from her academic success to participating in honors bands, to helping organize last week’s student gun violence demonstration walk-out and just being an all around great student.

“She has such motivation to succeed and recently took it upon herself to apply to the Discover Johns Hopkins Summer Program,” Jennifer said.

A typical day at the program includes instructor-led morning lectures, supplemented by afternoon field trips and guest speakers—faculty, alumni, and other leading researchers or practitioners—will enhance your learning of the topic.

Discover Hopkins program includes weekend excursions to nearby attractions such as Baltimore Inner Harbor, Hershey Park, and Washington DC.

The Discover Hopkins Programs are open to both residential and students. Students register for one course (1cr) per session, and may enroll in up to 3 sessions (6 weeks) for up to 3 credits.

Students choose the session or sessions that best fits their schedule. College Credits Earned: 1 credit per session.

“In the future, I think more people should take advantage of this great opportunity,” Jennifer said. “I love our schools and our community.”

Learn more about the Discover Hopkins Programs at https://summerprograms.jhu.edu/program/pre-college-students-discover-hopkins/