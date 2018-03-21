Boyne’s Camella Zipp among college art showcase

This spring, Crooked Tree Arts Center-Petoskey and North Central Michigan College (NCMC) are once again …

This spring, Crooked Tree Arts Center-Petoskey and North Central Michigan College (NCMC) are once again collaborating to showcase the work of student artists in the community.

This exhibit will feature a broad range of media to reflect the classes offered at NCMC.

Included are animation, ceramics, charcoal and pencil drawings, glass, metalwork, acrylic and oil paintings, graphic design, and digital art.

All work will be displayed in the Atrium Gallery.

The following 29 North Central Michigan College student artists are featured in the exhibition:

Phillip Allore, Cody Bigjohn, Meghan Casey, Stephanie Chipman, Sarah Christine, Zender Conditori, Zane Cone, Nancy Demeuse, Elizabeth Dufek, Julie Eckhardt, Abby Felski, Darlene Guelker, Kristie Julian, Julie Lendvoy, Robbin Liegl, Raquel Macias, Oliver McCarthy, Easton Moore, Alta Munson, Thomas Quinlan, Beatriz Ramalho, Ann Scott, Milla Tarvudd, Angel Vanloo, Katherine Watchorn, Kasey Weaver, Debra Zagurny, Zachary Zeller, and Camella Zipp

Exhibiting artist Camella Zipp was also a recipient of one of Crooked Tree Arts Center’s 2017 Youth Arts Scholarships.

A 2017 graduate of Boyne City High School, Zipp currently studies Art & Design, with a concentration in Animation at NCMC.

Again this year, CTAC is offering up to four $1,000 scholarships. Graduating high school seniors who are Michigan residents, attending school in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, or Leelanau counties, and pursuing fields of study in the arts, are welcome to apply for Crooked Tree Arts Center’s 2018 Youth Arts Scholarship.

The deadline for consideration is March 31.

Please visit crookedtree.org to print off an application.

Once completed, deliver the application to your high school guidance office.

You may also mail your application directly to the Arts Center with a postmark date of March 31.

The “Artwork of North Central Michigan College Students” opens on Thursday March 22, in conjunction with CTAC’s March Swirl, and will be on display through Saturday April 21.

For more information, please contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at (231) 347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org.

The Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.