In The News
March 21, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
March 21, 2018 - Boyne commission meeting: budget, tax credit, grant, street work, free land
March 21, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Inc. notice to creditors
March 21, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Bradford’s of Boyne LLC dissolution
March 21, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City facilities custodial bids
March 21, 2018 - Boyne’s Camella Zipp among college art showcase
March 21, 2018 - Huge Household Sale 3-24-18 in Walloon Lake
March 20, 2018 - #447 Boyne City Gazette March 21
March 20, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
March 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Recreation Grant application hearing
March 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County registration of electors
March 16, 2018 - Remembering a Northern Michigan cowboy
March 16, 2018 - OBITUARY: Brian Douglas Beyer, 54, Petoskey
March 15, 2018 - Boyne students march in honor of Parkland shooting victims
March 14, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne water main extension bids
March 14, 2018 - Boyne City July 4 festival leaders stepping down
March 14, 2018 - Boyne Falls Village gravel issue prompts legal opinion, police investigation
March 14, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
March 14, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports Feb. 26 – March 4
March 13, 2018 - #446 Boyne City Gazette March 14
Home / Events / News / Boyne’s Camella Zipp among college art showcase

Boyne’s Camella Zipp among college art showcase

— March 21, 2018

This spring, Crooked Tree Arts Center-Petoskey and North Central Michigan College (NCMC) are once again collaborating to showcase the work of student artists in the community.

 

This exhibit will feature a broad range of media to reflect the classes offered at NCMC.

Included are animation, ceramics, charcoal and pencil drawings, glass, metalwork, acrylic and oil paintings, graphic design, and digital art.
All work will be displayed in the Atrium Gallery.

The following 29 North Central Michigan College student artists are featured in the exhibition:

Phillip Allore, Cody Bigjohn, Meghan Casey, Stephanie Chipman, Sarah Christine, Zender Conditori, Zane Cone, Nancy Demeuse, Elizabeth Dufek, Julie Eckhardt, Abby Felski, Darlene Guelker, Kristie Julian, Julie Lendvoy, Robbin Liegl, Raquel Macias, Oliver McCarthy, Easton Moore, Alta Munson, Thomas Quinlan, Beatriz Ramalho, Ann Scott, Milla Tarvudd, Angel Vanloo, Katherine Watchorn, Kasey Weaver, Debra Zagurny, Zachary Zeller, and Camella Zipp

Exhibiting artist Camella Zipp was also a recipient of one of Crooked Tree Arts Center’s 2017 Youth Arts Scholarships.

A 2017 graduate of Boyne City High School, Zipp currently studies Art & Design, with a concentration in Animation at NCMC.

Again this year, CTAC is offering up to four $1,000 scholarships. Graduating high school seniors who are Michigan residents, attending school in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, or Leelanau counties, and pursuing fields of study in the arts, are welcome to apply for Crooked Tree Arts Center’s 2018 Youth Arts Scholarship.

The deadline for consideration is March 31.

Please visit crookedtree.org to print off an application.

Once completed, deliver the application to your high school guidance office.

You may also mail your application directly to the Arts Center with a postmark date of March 31.

The “Artwork of North Central Michigan College Students” opens on Thursday March 22, in conjunction with CTAC’s March Swirl, and will be on display through Saturday April 21.

For more information, please contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at (231) 347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org.

The Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
0%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Clear
Friday
Clear
10%
Clear
Friday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031