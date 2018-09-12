In The News
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new way to explore 545,000 career openings
September 12, 2018 - Steps to safeguard your property during Boyne City sewer cleaning project
September 12, 2018 - UPDATE: Boyne water main still under repair
September 12, 2018 - Boyne woman part of ArtPrize; day trip planned to Grand Rapids
September 12, 2018 - Boyne City goals, parking, statue discussed
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new anti-fraud unit in Dept. of Insurance and Financial Services
September 12, 2018 - Cole lauds Boyne on being named Great American Main Street semifinalist
September 11, 2018 - Water main break in Boyne City
September 11, 2018 - #472 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 12
September 10, 2018 - Michigan tree-climbing championship in Traverse City
September 10, 2018 - Needs assessment tool for Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing
September 9, 2018 - GUEST COMMENTARY – Michigan road construction layoffs
September 9, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
September 8, 2018 - Michigan Senate Passes “Objective Parole” Bill
September 7, 2018 - Felony question eliminated from occupational licensing, state job applications
September 7, 2018 - Events across Charlevoix County in September
September 7, 2018 - MI sens push legislation to stop health plans without protection for pre-existing conditions
September 6, 2018 - Charlevoix County District Court cases
September 6, 2018 - Michigan Marshall grants open for applications
September 6, 2018 - Ramblers 2018 Fall Sports roundup
Home / Events / Featured / News / Boyne woman part of ArtPrize; day trip planned to Grand Rapids

Boyne woman part of ArtPrize; day trip planned to Grand Rapids

— September 12, 2018

Jennie Kimbrough, a Boyne Arts Collective artist living in Boyne City, has been accepted into the Grand Rapids ArtPrize for the first time.

 

ArtPrize is an international art competition held in Grand Rapids that is free and open to the public.

This year’s event takes place from Sept. 19 through Sunday Oct. 7.

Jennie received her B.F.A. in 2004 from Missouri State University, and attended Wichita State University for graduate studies from 2005-2006.

Her studio practice focuses on painting, while occasionally venturing into installation work.

Her work has been featured in solo and group shows in a number of major cities.

She also has work in many private collections, as well as the collection of UTMB Galveston Hospital.

The Charlevoix Circle of Arts is accepting reservations for a one-day excursion to Grand Rapids to explore Art Prize on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The bus will depart from the Charlevoix Circle of Arts parking lot at 7:15 am and travel for a day filled with fun and discovery.

From the Experience Grand Rapids website, it is described as, “Art Prize began 10 years ago as an experiment – a totally new event, unlike anything the world had ever seen. For 19 days each fall, three square miles of downtown Grand Rapids become an open playing field where anyone can find a voice in the conversation about what is art and why it matters. Art from around the world pops up in every inch of downtown, and it’s all free and open to the public”.

There will be a private tour of the Art Prize installations at the Grand Rapids Art Museum beginning at 11 am where you can see work in the galleries before the museum is open to the public.

After the tour, participants can stroll through the multitude on venues in Grand Rapids at their own pace.

At 4 pm the group meets back at the Grand Rapids Art Museum and travels onward to the Frederick Meijer Gardens.

There you can walk through the Art Prize sites at the Gardens at no additional charge, yet to enter the Garden extensive property there is an additional fee.

There is a Garden Café onsite where you can get something for dinner before we head back to Charlevoix. At 6:15 the group will then board the bus for a relaxing journey home with an accompanying movie and light snacks.

“Art Prize can be a pretty daunting experience for one that has not had the opportunity to see it first hand,” Gail DeMeyere, Director of the Circle of Arts. “The concept of this trip is to give people the opportunity to see the scope of this phenomenal art experience without the logistical concerns of travel and parking. We found that last year our patrons we fully satisfied that they were able to explore a great deal of territory in the time allowed.”

It was announced that moving forward, Art Prize will now be offered every other year, so this will be an opportunity that will not be available in 2019.
Register at charlevoixcircle.org or call at 547-3554.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Wednesday
Clear
10%
Clear
Wednesday Night
Clear
10%
Clear
Thursday
Clear
10%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  