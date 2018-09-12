Boyne woman part of ArtPrize; day trip planned to Grand Rapids

Jennie Kimbrough, a Boyne Arts Collective artist living in Boyne City, has been accepted into …

Jennie Kimbrough, a Boyne Arts Collective artist living in Boyne City, has been accepted into the Grand Rapids ArtPrize for the first time.

ArtPrize is an international art competition held in Grand Rapids that is free and open to the public.

This year’s event takes place from Sept. 19 through Sunday Oct. 7.

Jennie received her B.F.A. in 2004 from Missouri State University, and attended Wichita State University for graduate studies from 2005-2006.

Her studio practice focuses on painting, while occasionally venturing into installation work.

Her work has been featured in solo and group shows in a number of major cities.

She also has work in many private collections, as well as the collection of UTMB Galveston Hospital.

The Charlevoix Circle of Arts is accepting reservations for a one-day excursion to Grand Rapids to explore Art Prize on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The bus will depart from the Charlevoix Circle of Arts parking lot at 7:15 am and travel for a day filled with fun and discovery.

From the Experience Grand Rapids website, it is described as, “Art Prize began 10 years ago as an experiment – a totally new event, unlike anything the world had ever seen. For 19 days each fall, three square miles of downtown Grand Rapids become an open playing field where anyone can find a voice in the conversation about what is art and why it matters. Art from around the world pops up in every inch of downtown, and it’s all free and open to the public”.

There will be a private tour of the Art Prize installations at the Grand Rapids Art Museum beginning at 11 am where you can see work in the galleries before the museum is open to the public.

After the tour, participants can stroll through the multitude on venues in Grand Rapids at their own pace.

At 4 pm the group meets back at the Grand Rapids Art Museum and travels onward to the Frederick Meijer Gardens.

There you can walk through the Art Prize sites at the Gardens at no additional charge, yet to enter the Garden extensive property there is an additional fee.

There is a Garden Café onsite where you can get something for dinner before we head back to Charlevoix. At 6:15 the group will then board the bus for a relaxing journey home with an accompanying movie and light snacks.

“Art Prize can be a pretty daunting experience for one that has not had the opportunity to see it first hand,” Gail DeMeyere, Director of the Circle of Arts. “The concept of this trip is to give people the opportunity to see the scope of this phenomenal art experience without the logistical concerns of travel and parking. We found that last year our patrons we fully satisfied that they were able to explore a great deal of territory in the time allowed.”

It was announced that moving forward, Art Prize will now be offered every other year, so this will be an opportunity that will not be available in 2019.

Register at charlevoixcircle.org or call at 547-3554.