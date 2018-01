This photo gallery features pictures from the Knights of Columbus regional spelling bee on Sunday Jan. 14 in Gaylord. Competitors came from throughout Northern and Mid-Michigan. Pictured in the featured photo is Boyne Falls Public School student Colton O’Neil, who took second place in the grade 7-9 division. He is shown receiving a trophy from Knight Dominic Puroll.

Photos by Chris Faulknor