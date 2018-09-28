Boyne Valley Catholic Community offerings

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and …

Activities during the week that begins September 30th include:

Children’s Faith Formation and Youth Ministry – 5:30 pm September 30

Little Rock Scripture Study: The group will be studying First Corinthians this fall. The sessions are held on Mondays and will run through November 12th. The group meets at noon and you are asked to bring a sack lunch. The group meets at St. Augustine.

RCIA: Anyone interested in exploring the Catholic faith is invited to attend Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Stephens Ministry: Is held on Wednesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: 10 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

Connect Our first whole community night will focus on a video series called “Connect.” In a social media-centered world, the smart phone has become a cultural rite of passage for kids. But is that rite all wrong? How can this generation of parents blaze a new trail to equip their kids to thrive in an ever-changing digital environment while steering clear of the dangers that lurk nearby? With six teens, Kirk Cameron fully understands this dilemma. So he went to the experts and what he learned will enlighten, challenge, and encourage parents. And best of all: it can help strengthen your family! Join Kirk and all of us at BVCC on this important journey of discovery and practical next steps in his brand-new documentary, CONNECT. If you’re committed to raising kids who will make an impact in this world… find real help for parenting kids in a social media world. https:// connectmovie.com/about. This series is important for all parents, grandparents, and anyone who wants to help our youth group up in a safe culture. The session will be held on Sunday, October 7th at 5:30 pm.