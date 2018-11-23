Boyne Valley Catholic Community events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and …

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on the 34th Week in Ordinary Time.

Activities during the week that begins November 25th include:

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

RCIA: Anyone interested in exploring the Catholic faith is invited to attend Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: December 1st at 10 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

December whole community night: Join us Sunday, December 2nd, for our third whole community evening of the year. Jeannie Marriott, who works for Hospice of Northwest Michigan will be sharing with us the various services that Hospice offers.

December can be a difficult month for many who are dealing with issues of grief and bereavement. Jeannie will share with us what Hospice can offer in this area along with other services and programs.

Giving Tree: We again have our annual Giving Tree at both parishes.

There are tags on each tree to assist you in purchasing items and gifts for those who are most in need.