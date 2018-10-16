Boyne Valley Catholic Community events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and …

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on October 21st the Twenty Ninth Week in Ordinary Time.

Activities during the week that begins October 21st include:

Sunday, October 21st: St. Augustine Annual Fall Dinner: 1:00 pm at St. Augustine Church. This year the dinner is a potluck. Please bring your favorite dish to pass. For more information, please contact Geneva Towne or Della Sevenski.

Little Rock Scripture Study: The group will be studying First Corinthians this fall. The sessions are held on Mondays and will run through November 12th. The group meets at noon and you are asked to bring a sack lunch. The group meets at St. Augustine.

RCIA: Anyone interested in exploring the Catholic faith is invited to attend Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Book Club: Tuesday, 30th at 10:00 am at St. Matthew’s.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: 10 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

There is a town hall meeting concerning the new endowment funds that has been set up for St. Matthew and St. Augustine parishes. The town hall meetings will take place on Sunday, October 28th after the 9:00 am Mass at St. Augustine’s and after the 11:00 am Mass at St. Matthew’s. At this meeting, Christie Perdue, President of the Northern Michigan Catholic Foundation, will give some background on the foundation, their mission and guiding principles. She will also explain what an endowment is, how it operates and how it can benefit a parish. There will also be a discussion about the funds that have been set up through the NMCF, the rates of return experienced over its history, and the investment structure.