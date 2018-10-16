In The News
October 18, 2018 - Boyne City Ramblers sports roundup
October 18, 2018 - Michigan’s new laws include snowplow safety, pawnshop rules, pot drinks; Gov. vetoes aircraft tax giveaway
October 17, 2018 - Boyne school board candidate forum coverage
October 17, 2018 - Boyne City Commission Oct. 9 highlights
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Oct. 10 synopsis
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Boyne City sewer spill Oct. 5
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Boyne City sewer spill Oct. 12
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Public Accuracy Test
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Primary Election upcoming
October 16, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
October 16, 2018 - Coast Guard enacts Straits ‘no anchor’ zone
October 16, 2018 - Wonder Woman scarecrow stolen from Boyne business
October 16, 2018 - Birding around Little Traverse Bay
October 16, 2018 - #477 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 17
October 11, 2018 - Boyne City leaf pickups begin soon
October 10, 2018 - Networking event features local food businesses
October 10, 2018 - Michigan SOS urged to educate public on elimination of straight party voting
October 10, 2018 - MDOT seeks input on long-range transportation plan
October 10, 2018 - Boyne forum offers potential housing issue solutions
October 10, 2018 - Charlevoix County Circuit, District, Clerk filings
Home / Events / Free / News / Boyne Valley Catholic Community events

Boyne Valley Catholic Community events

— October 16, 2018

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on October 21st the Twenty Ninth Week in Ordinary Time.

Activities during the week that begins October 21st include:

Sunday, October 21st: St. Augustine Annual Fall Dinner:  1:00 pm at St. Augustine Church. This year the dinner is a potluck.  Please bring your favorite dish to pass.  For more information, please contact Geneva Towne or Della Sevenski.

Little Rock Scripture Study:    The group will be studying First Corinthians this fall.  The sessions are held on Mondays and will run through November 12th.  The group meets at noon and you are asked to bring a sack lunch.   The group meets at St. Augustine.

RCIA:   Anyone interested in exploring the Catholic faith is invited to attend Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

Men’s Bible Study Group:   The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews.  All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Book Club:  Tuesday, 30th at 10:00 am at St. Matthew’s.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday:  10 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

There is a town hall meeting concerning the new endowment funds that has been set up for St. Matthew and St. Augustine parishes. The town hall meetings will take place on Sunday, October 28th after the 9:00 am Mass at St. Augustine’s and after the 11:00 am Mass at St. Matthew’s. At this meeting, Christie Perdue, President of the Northern Michigan Catholic Foundation, will give some background on the foundation, their mission and guiding principles.  She will also explain what an endowment is, how it operates and how it can benefit a parish. There will also be a discussion about the funds that have been set up through the NMCF, the rates of return experienced over its history, and the investment structure.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
0%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
10%
Chance of Rain
Friday
Chance of Rain
50%
Rain
Friday Night
Rain
90%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

October 2018
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  