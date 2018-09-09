Boyne Valley Catholic Community events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and …

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on September 9th the Twenty Third Week in Ordinary Time.

Activities during the week that begins September 9th include:

RCIA: Is moving to Tuesday evenings beginning on September 11th. Anyone interested in exploring the Catholic faith is invited to attend a new inquiry session 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Help is needed at Grandvue: Every Friday there is a communion service at Grandvue nursing home for the residence that are unable to attend the Sunday liturgy. One of the main jobs is to bring residence to the service and then take them back to their rooms. The service begins at 11:00 am. Helpers usually arrive around 10:30. If you are interested in volunteering, please call the parish office.

Faith Formation registration will begin the weekend of September 8th and 9th after all the liturgies

Little Rock Scripture Study to begin on Monday September 10th at noon at St. Augustine. The group will be studying First Corinthians this fall. The sessions begin on September 10th and will run through November 12th. The group meets at noon and you are asked to bring a sack lunch.

Stephens Ministry: Will resume on Wednesday evening, September 12th at 6:00 pm.