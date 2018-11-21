Boyne Thanksgiving & Christmas kickoff

The holiday season in Boyne City begins with the Boyne Kiwanis Turkey Trot the morning …

The holiday season in Boyne City begins with the Boyne Kiwanis Turkey Trot the morning of Thursday Nov. 22 and continues with the Eagles Club’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Then, on Friday Nov. 23, head downtown for the annual Santa parade, community tree-lighting, and local business open house. Be sure to stop by the Coldwell Live Nativity for fun and snacks, get a photo with Santa Claus, and much more.

The holiday season also gives you an opportunity to help out those in need with the Boyne Community Christmas Project, and remember loved ones with Eta Nu’s Lights of Love event.

Boyne TURKEY TROT

The Kiwanis Boyne City Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving, Thursday Nov. 22. The 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run begins at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park. Registration forms available at Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce, Edward Jones, Kilwins of Boyne City, or North Perk Coffee.

More info by calling Ruth Skop at (231) 881-0945 or Gayle Harbaugh 675-5725.

Entrants are asked to bring a nonperishable food item that will be donated to local food pantries.

Thanksgiving Dinners

Nov. 21 – Countywide

The Senior Centers across Charlevoix County will have a special Thanksgiving celebration on Wednesday Nov. 21 with traditional Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Boyne Area Senior Center is located at 411 East Division St.

Nov. 22 – Boyne City

The Boyne City Eagles Club will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 22, at the Eagles Hall, 106 River St. in Boyne City.

The dinner is open to the public, and there is no charge. Dinner includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, vegetables and desserts. Anyone who would like to volunteer or donate food is asked to call the Eagles in advance at 582-6904. Also call if you are housebound and would like a meal delivered. Leave your name, address and phone number. Please consider bringing a monetary donation or a non-perishable food item with proceeds to be divided among local food pantries.

Nov. 22 – Boyne Falls

The Whi-Ski Inn of Boyne Falls is hosting its 3rd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 1-4 p.m. They will be preparing a delicious meal with all the fixings for anyone who would like to stop in and enjoy. The meal will be by donation of your choice or by bringing in non-perishable food items. All proceeds will benefit the Boyne Valley Food Pantry.

Christmas kickoff

The Boyne City Holiday Open House and Santa Parade is a true community celebration of the season on Nov. 23, the Friday after Thanksgiving, from 5-9 p.m. The open house begins at 5 p.m. with refreshments at businesses throughout the downtown, and the parade starts at 6 p.m. Boyne Area Girl Scouts will light the Community Christmas Tree in Old City Park at 5 p.m. Following the tree-lighting the Girl Scouts will lead holiday revelers in caroling.

Santa will arrive on his horse-drawn sleigh in the parade, joined by some of his elves and reindeer from the North Pole.

Those participating in the parade must send in a parade registration form and line up on East Main Street between East and Park Streets starting at 5:30 p.m.

The parade route will follow Lake Street to Water Street through the heart of downtown Boyne City.

After the parade, children can visit with Santa at the Gazebo in Old City Park.

For more information, contact Boyne City Main Street at 582-9009.

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED for the holiday parade from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to help with road closures and to wear fun holiday costumes. Please contact the Boyne City Main Street office at 231-582-9009 if you are interested.

LIVE NATIVITY SCENE – Returning this year will be a live Nativity scene at Coldwell Banker Real Estate, 231 Water St., from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Kids can feed and pet Gunther the Camel and other animals. Hot chocolate, chili, hot dogs, coffee, cookies and sample pours from Stiggs Brewery will be provided.

upcoming holiday events

Dec. 1 – Craft Show

Holiday Hobby Craft Show presents 150 arts and crafts vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boyne City High School, benefiting the school Booster Foundation.

Dec. 1 – Books & Santa

Holiday Open House and Book Sale from 10 to 2 with a Santa visit from 10:30 to noon and other fun activities at the Boyne District Library.

Dec. 5 – LIghts of Love

The Boyne Eta Nu Charities annual “Lights of Love” tree lighting remembrance ceremony will take place Wednesday Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. on the Dilworth Hotel porch in Boyne City.

This special event offers an opportunity for community members to honor and remember loved ones during the holiday season and raise money for the Hospice of Northwest Michigan to support patient care in our community.

In the past 31 years, Boyne Eta Nu has raised over $104,000 for Hospice. You can help decorate our Lights of Love tree by purchasing a green, blue, red or gold light ranging from $5 to $30.

For a $40 contribution, you will receive a personalized “heart of love” with the name of your loved one that will hang on the tree during the month of December. All of the monies collected go to the Hospice of Northwest Michigan. Donations are accepted through the end of December and will distribute the personalized hearts after the New Year.

Those wishing to make direct contributions may do so via mail to:

Pati Scott, 4408 E. Fontenoy, Boyne City, MI 49712. Donations are tax-deductible. Please make checks payable to Boyne Eta Nu Charities.

More info at patiski13@gmail.com or call or text 231-758-2496.

Dec. 13 – Holiday BAH

Holiday Business After Hours at North Harbor Christie’s International Real Estate from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 104 S. Lake St.

Community Christmas

The Boyne Area Community Christmas committee is gearing up for its 64th year of spreading holiday cheer and lending a helping hand to those in need. If you find yourself able to give, your donation will be greatly appreciated by many and can be in the form of non-perishable foods, new unwrapped toys, games or books. If you’d like to donate monetarily, please make checks payable to the Boyne Area Community Christmas and send them to:

Treasurer Eleanor West

915 Robinson St., #15

Boyne City, MI 49712.

All donations can be dropped off at the Boyne City Education Center by using the Pine Street entrance now until Dec. 14, Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you find yourself in need of a brighter Christmas for your family this year and have not already filled out a form from your school, please stop at the Boyne City Education Center Art room during donation hours to sign up.