This photo gallery contains pictures from the Wednesday March 14 student walkout at Boyne City High School. Students from Boyne City and across the nation marched for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting which occurred on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Fla. Photos by Chris Faulknor