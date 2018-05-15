Boyne schools education millages among those passed at May 2018 elections

Among the numerous ballot proposals facing voters at the Tuesday May 8 election were two …

Among the numerous ballot proposals facing voters at the Tuesday May 8 election were two education millages—a renewal and a new measure—for the Boyne City Public Schools.

Boyne City Public Schools’ operating millage renewal proposal 1 was OKd with a vote of 517 to 177. Only 10.54 percent of voters turned out for this measure.

Boyne City Public Schools’ second operating millage proposal—the Headlee override— was passed with a vote of 489-204.

“BCPS is grateful for the continued support by voters at the ballot box,” Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little told the Boyne City Gazette late last week. “The operating millage renewal and Headlee override support create a stable system of funds for basic operations. This is important for planning purposes.”

Little said the Char-Em ISD CTE renewal was also important to maintaining the popular and essential course offerings across the ISD—42 programs in total.

“In Boyne City, the hospitality, building trades, business and visual imaging students and staff send a special thank-you to the voters,” Little said. “I would also remind voters that there was no increase in taxes with these votes.”

He added, “Rather, the votes were an affirmation of the current level of taxation as is required by State law.”

The results of the rest of the ballot proposals across the county are as follows:

Peaine Township

Resident member of a coordinating committee.

Pamela Grassmick 106 votes to Vicki Smith’s 98 votes.

St. James Township

Resident Member of a coordinating committee.

Linda McDonough received zero votes.

The proposal to combine St. James and Peaine Townships was strongly rebuked by voters 198-43, with 73.03 percent of those voting populations turning out on election day.

Eveline Township

Fire and Ambulance Millage was approved by a vote of 225 to 35.

Road Millage renewal was approved by a vote of 206 to 53.

Beaver Island schools

The Beaver Island schools operating millage renewal narrowly passed by a vote of 130 to 106, with 37.54 percent of the voters participating in that election.

Charlevoix schools

The Charlevoix schools operating millage renewal proposal passed 596-401.

East Jordan schools

East Jordan schools had its operating millage renewal renewed by a vote of 466-147.

Ellsworth schools

The Ellsworth schools sinking fund millage passed 4-2 with only 7.41 percent of voters turning out for that measure.

Char-Em ISD

The Char-Em ISD career and technical education millage renweal passed 1,735 to 939.