Boyne Police weekly reports Feb. 5-11

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, February 5, 2018

1000 Assisted MSP on traffic stop Vogel and Park.

1240 Arrested subject for domestic violence in the 400 block of Poplar St.

1625 The rear window of vehicle blew out during the day in the 300 block of N Lake St. No evidence of MDOP, appears weather related.

1830 Report of harassing texts.

2311 Assist Sheriff Dept. at BC-EJ Rd and Deer Lake Rd.