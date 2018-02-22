Boyne Police weekly reports Feb. 5-11— February 22, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, February 5, 2018
1000 Assisted MSP on traffic stop Vogel and Park.
1240 Arrested subject for domestic violence in the 400 block of Poplar St.
1625 The rear window of vehicle blew out during the day in the 300 block of N Lake St. No evidence of MDOP, appears weather related.
1830 Report of harassing texts.
2311 Assist Sheriff Dept. at BC-EJ Rd and Deer Lake Rd.
Tuesday, February 6, 2018
0815 report of someone plowing snow onto property in the 300 block of S East St. Will be removed.
1437 Assist citizen in the 400 block of State St
1508 911 hang up on Fall Park Rd
1520 Fraud complaint in the 800 block of N Lake St
1538 Report of dogs running at large on Second
1545 Citizen in to renew No Trespass Order
1855 Car deer crash on Boyne City Rd at the city limits.
1912 Report of two dogs left in a vehicle in the 400 block of N Lake St. Gone on arrival.
1936 Subject seen throwing a mostly empty Bud Light can out of car while driving through the high school loop.
1936 Request for civil standby in the 400 block of State.
2018 Domestic violence complaint in the 400 block of Harris.
2217 Attempt suicide in the 700 block of Wenonah.
Wednesday, February 7, 2018
1319 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of Boyne Av
Thursday, February 8, 2018
959 Private property damage crash in the 300 block of N Lake St.
1035 Fraud complaint from Leroy St.
1148 2 vehicle Property damage crash on Park St near Water.
1306 Suspicious situation reported on Charlevoix St. at W. Michigan
2206 Arrested subject for no insurance at Boyne and High.
Friday, February 9, 2018
0831 Private property damage crash in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1300 Report of PPO violation in the 300 block of E Division St
1315 Subject advising of threat complaint
1929 Driving complaint coming into town on Front St.
2234 Arrested subject for OWI on Anderson Rd near Bersano Rd.
Saturday, February 10, 2018
0113 Civil complaint on Hannah St
637 Report of barking dogs in the 900 block of Wilson St
1132 Private property damage crash on Front St near Water
1241 Property damage crash on Trent St. near First St. Subject cited for Expired Registration.
1535 Assist Sheriff Dept. with PIA on Mountain Pass Rd.
1732 Arrested subject on warrant out of Charlevoix County
Sunday February 11, 2018
649 Alarm in the 400 block of N Lake St