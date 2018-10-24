Boyne Police reports Oct. 8-14— October 24, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, October 8
0801 Subject at PD regarding civil dispute on Pleasant Av
0840 Other half of the civil dispute on Pleasant Av at the PD
0849 Civil complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St
0926 Report of lost wallet
1156 Found debit card dropped off at PD
1258 Suspicious activity in the 500 block of N Lake St
1309 Report of vehicle in the creek between next to the boat launch.
1314 Assist EMS in the 200 block of N Park St
1401 Health & safety issue reported on State St
1533 Vehicle unlock in the 1200 block of Boyne Av.
1745 Found phone and glasses dropped off at EMS garage.
0054 Car deer crash at Lakeshore and the City Limits
0406 Assist Sheriff Dept. with domestic on 131
0523 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Dam Rd
0601 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Wilson Rd.
Tuesday, October 9
1105 Citation issued for speed at Boyne City Rd and W Michigan
1606 Report of subject bow fishing off the East Street bridge.
1747 Report of a water leak, Cedar and Douglas.
2132 Assist EMS in the 300 block of N Lake St
2203 Assist EMS on Smith St.
Wednesday, October 10
0352 Assist with repo of vehicle on W Court St.
0535 Assist EMS with lift assist on W Lincoln.
0713 Fire Alarm in the Industrial Park
0802 Car deer crash on Marshall near Anderson.
0812 Vehicle unlock at the Farmer’s Market
0830 Missing juvenile complaint from Trent St. Was located.
0944 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St
1308 Driving complaint from Avalanche Park.
1446 Assist EMS on HI-Life Ln.
1600 Salvage inspection
1620 Juvenile complaint from the 600 block of Jefferson.
2205 Citation issued for no insurance at Division and Pleasant.
2211 Arrested subject for domestic violence in the 1000 block of S Lake St.
Thursday, October 11
0124 Assist Sheriff Dept. on US 131 N
1010 Unlock on Robinson St
1229 Assist EMS in the 600 block of Jefferson St
1416 PR at High School
1457 Assist EMS in the 600 block of Jefferson St
Friday, October 12
0547 Road Hazard at W Michigan and Charlevoix. Vehicle partially in roadway. Towed for no insurance.
0820 Juvenile complaint at the PD
1758 Abandon vehicle on Lincoln off Boyne Av.
1920 Car deer crash on E Division.
2330 Report of loud music in the 300 block of E Division St
Saturday, October 13
0215 Arrested subject for OWI at Main and East
1208 Report of a dead deer in Road right of way on N East St.
1556 Assist EMS on Franklin
2358 Arrest subject for OWI and Possession of marijuana at
Sunday, October 14
0833 Report of stolen Wonder Woman mannequin from the 200 block of E Water St
1242 911 check in the 700 block of Wenonah.