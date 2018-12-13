Boyne Police reports Nov. 26 – Dec. 2

Boyne City Police Department daily incident reports dating Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.

Monday November 26

1024 Scam phone call reported.

1049 Retail fraud complaint from the 100 block of E Water St

1355 Assist DPW on Jefferson St.

1436 Arrest subject for the retail fraud on E Water St

1705 911 hang up from the 700 block of Wenonah St.

1736 PR at basketball game.

Tuesday November 27

0803 Found debit card turned in to PD. Returned to owner.

1028 Driving complaint from the 100 block of W Cedar St

1341 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of First St

1549 Suspicious subject at W. Michigan Av and John St.

Wednesday, November 28

1217 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park.

1233 Civil issues in the 500 block of N Lake St

1413 Report of disabled vehicle partially in road at Lake and Main. Gone on arrival.

1434 Request for vehicle unlock in the 400 block of S Park St.

1601 Assist Sheriff Department with vehicle pursuit, ended on Addis near Drury Lane.

1629 Assist EMS in the 500 block of State St.

2343 Alarm activation in the 300 block of E Water St

Thursday November 29

0243 Report of suspicious situation in the 1200 block of Boyne Av

1812 Assist Sheriff Dept. in locating Runaway.

2101 Assist Sheriff Dept., Fire and EMS on M 75 N near Jensen Rd

2358 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Clarion Rd.

Friday November 30

0804 Suspicious situation in the 1200 block of Boyne Av

0823 Vehicle unlock in the 900 block of Brockway.

1655 Salvage vehicle inspection

1739 Motorist assist at Water St. and East St.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 1

1238 Assist EMS on River Ridge Ln.

1502 Suspicious situation reported in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1707 Found property turned in PD from E. Pine St.

1852 Intoxicated subject at Boyne Ave. and E. Main St.

2156 Request for welfare check in the 200 block of S East St.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 2

0807 Threats complaint in the 200 block of E Water St.

0910 Citation issued for running red light

0949 Alarm in the 500 block of N Lake St

2355 Domestic Disturbance on Marshall Rd