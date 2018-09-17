Boyne police investigating church graffiti

The Boyne City Police Department is investigating a string of spray paint graffiti and vandalism …

The Boyne City Police Department is investigating a string of spray paint graffiti and vandalism that occurred recently.

According to a Monday Sept. 17 press release, Boyne City Police were notified by motorists of graffiti spray painted on the walls of a building owned by a local church association.

The officers located graffiti on the church building in pink paint reading: “Fuck God” and “Death to cops.”

The department is also investigating spray paint graffiti to a public sidewalk where unnamed “offensive images” were created.

The Boyne City Police Department has collected evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please contact the Boyne City Police Department at 319 North Lake St.

Or, call the department at (231) 582-6611.