Boyne Police incident reports Jan. 29 – Feb. 4

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, January 29, 2018

0252 Suspicious subject in the 600 block of E. Lincoln.

0900 Unlocked vehicle at the Post Office

1000 Damage to fence in the 400 block of High St.

1022 Threats complaint from the 200 block of N Park St

1029 Request for welfare check in the 400 block of Harris St.