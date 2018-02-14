Boyne Police incident reports Jan. 29 – Feb. 4

In The News
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, January 29, 2018

0252 Suspicious subject in the 600 block of E. Lincoln.

0900 Unlocked vehicle at the Post Office

1000 Damage to fence in the 400 block of High St.

1022 Threats complaint from the 200 block of N Park St

1029 Request for welfare check in the 400 block of Harris St.

 

1030 911 check in the 100 block of S Lake St

1046 Found wallet turned over to officer. Returned to owner on Court St

2316 Private property damage crash in the Industrial Park.

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

514 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of Front St

0929 Citizen assist on the ice.

0948 Report a possible runaway on North St.

1157 Stolen property recovered in the 200 block of North Street.

1550 Report of a missing dog from Elm St. Dog returned short time later.

1555 Driving complaint on Charlevoix St

1731 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of E Lincoln St.

1909 Assist citizen in the 400 block of Harris St.

2109 Served ExParte order in the 100 block of W Morgan.

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

444 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S. Park

1210 Report of subject possibly skinny dipping near Chamber. Was just swimming in swim suit.

1520 NSF check complaint from the 400 block of N lake St

1759 Subject arrested on our warrant and lodged.

2022 911 hang up from the 500 block of N East St.

Thursday February 1, 2018

0910 Property damage crash on N Lake St

1333 Parking violation reported in the 100 block of E Water St

1525 Alarm in the 300 block of Front St

1546 Assisted Sheriff Dept. with warrant attempts

1631 Assist Sheriff Dept. units with ATL on E Main St

1954 Driving complaint coming in to town from Walloon.

2301 Civil complaint in the 400 block of Groveland.

Friday, February 2, 2018

0938 Assist EMS on Terrace St

1008 Suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Roosevelt

1051 parking violation at N East near Arthur

1104 Warrant arrest in the 300 block of N lake St

1109 Report of inappropriate photos in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1320 Assist to CPS on Brockway St

1342 Driving complaint on Vogel St

1955 Two car Property damage crash on Water near S. Park.

2339 Juvenile complaint in the 400 block of North St.

Saturday, February 3, 2018

638 Report of medications missing from the 300 block of E Division St during the night.

1533 Assist EMS at Avalanche

Sunday, February 4, 2018

418 Removed dead deer from the roadway in the 800 block of State St.

637 Car deer accident on Boyne City Charlevoix Rd at the City Limit.

1240 Report of confused looking subject walking in the road on Lake between downtown and Division. Gone on arrival.

1304 Parking complaint in the 800 block of S Park St

1352 Assist EMS in the 600 block of Call St.

1519 Report of hit and run crash in the 400 block of N lake St

1757 Checked on possible water main break on W Michigan.

2159 Report of possible child neglect in the 500 block of Jersey St.

 

