Boyne Police incident reports Feb. 12-18— February 28, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, February 12, 2018
0856 Report of possible identity theft from Ray St
0901 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of River St
1602 Property damage crash at State and East.
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
1146 Report of MDOP to vehicle in the 300 block of Terrace St.
1233 Report of lost set of keys
2146 Assist EMS in the 700 block of E Main St
2338 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Poplar
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
0436 Assist EMS in the 700 block of S Park.
0535 Assist EMS in the 700 block of S Park.
0752 Alarm in the 100 block of E Water St
0825 Probation violation at the PD
1120 Assault in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1220 NSF check complaint from the 100 block of S Lake St
1510 Report of found license plate
Thursday, February 15, 2018
0012 Motorist assist on S Park St
0229 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park
0407 Driving complaint from the 400 block of Boyne Ave.
0452 Car deer accident at Boyne AV and Division St
0814 Motorist assist in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
0910 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St
1235 Property damage crash on S Park at Water.
1452 Suspicious situation reported from the 400 block of Boyne Av
1534 Threats complaint from Poplar St
1948 Assist EMS in the 700 block of S Park.
2318 Arrest subject for disorderly at Boyne Mountain
Friday, February 16, 2018
1328 Report of missing phone
1834 Report of credit card fraud.
1926 Assist EMS in the 300 block of N Lake St
2005 Assist Fire Dept. in the 400 block of N Lake St
2250 Citation issued for left of center on Charlevoix St near Grunow Dr.
Saturday, February 17, 2018
0948 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St
1021 Civil complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
1504 Retail fraud in the 100 block of E Water St
1936 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St
2049 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain
Sunday, February 18, 2018
411 Alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St
0830 Driving complaint in the 200 block of E Division St
0926 Minor car pedestrian crash at State and Park.
1701 Juvenile complaint at Avalanche
2045 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Ann St.