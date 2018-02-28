In The News
February 28, 2018 - McLaren Northern Michigan lifts influenza visitor restriction
February 28, 2018 - Northern Michigan business news briefs
February 28, 2018 - Boyne Police incident reports Feb. 12-18
February 28, 2018 - Boyne planners consider capital plan, public hearing, M-75 Corridor, zoning changes
February 28, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings as of Feb. 28
February 27, 2018 - Have coffee with Boyne City schools super Pat Little
February 27, 2018 - Trailhead named for Beaver Island Water Trail
February 27, 2018 - #445 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 28
February 27, 2018 - Live art demonstration coming to Boyne City Local Flavor
February 23, 2018 - Boyne City Family Fare 2018 Fat Tuesday Paczki eating contest
February 23, 2018 - Michigan ‘Marshall Plan’ to train students for jobs
February 22, 2018 - Funeral Thursday Feb. 22 for Marie Schmittdiel of Boyne City
February 22, 2018 - Boyne City Taproom Business After Hours in photos
February 22, 2018 - Boyne Police weekly reports Feb. 5-11
February 22, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Feb. 10 synopsis
February 22, 2018 - Boyne City Middle School skiers win Lake Charlevoix Cup
February 22, 2018 - Boyne City’s Alison Burnell succeeding with entrepreneurship program
February 21, 2018 - Charlevoix County could get over $425k in state road funds
February 21, 2018 - Boyne Falls official questions management, financial oversight
February 21, 2018 - Parents demand answers about bomb threats; Boyne City schools respond
Home / News / Boyne Police incident reports Feb. 12-18

Boyne Police incident reports Feb. 12-18

— February 28, 2018

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, February 12, 2018

0856 Report of possible identity theft from Ray St

0901 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of River St

1602 Property damage crash at State and East.

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

1146 Report of MDOP to vehicle in the 300 block of Terrace St.

1233 Report of lost set of keys

2146 Assist EMS in the 700 block of E Main St

2338 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Poplar

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

0436 Assist EMS in the 700 block of S Park.

0535 Assist EMS in the 700 block of S Park.

0752 Alarm in the 100 block of E Water St

0825 Probation violation at the PD

1120 Assault in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1220 NSF check complaint from the 100 block of S Lake St

1510 Report of found license plate

Thursday, February 15, 2018

0012 Motorist assist on S Park St

0229 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

0407 Driving complaint from the 400 block of Boyne Ave.

0452 Car deer accident at Boyne AV and Division St

0814 Motorist assist in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

0910 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St

1235 Property damage crash on S Park at Water.

1452 Suspicious situation reported from the 400 block of Boyne Av

1534 Threats complaint from Poplar St

1948 Assist EMS in the 700 block of S Park.

2318 Arrest subject for disorderly at Boyne Mountain

Friday, February 16, 2018

1328 Report of missing phone

1834 Report of credit card fraud.

1926 Assist EMS in the 300 block of N Lake St

2005 Assist Fire Dept. in the 400 block of N Lake St

2250 Citation issued for left of center on Charlevoix St near Grunow Dr.

Saturday, February 17, 2018

0948 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1021 Civil complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1504 Retail fraud in the 100 block of E Water St

1936 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

2049 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain

Sunday, February 18, 2018

411 Alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St

0830 Driving complaint in the 200 block of E Division St

0926 Minor car pedestrian crash at State and Park.

1701 Juvenile complaint at Avalanche

2045 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Ann St.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Overcast
Thursday
Overcast
10%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  