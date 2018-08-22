Boyne Main Street named a Great American Main Street Award Semifinalist

Boyne City Main Street has been named a 2019 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) …

Boyne City Main Street has been named a 2019 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist by the National Main Street Center.

Winners will be announced at the opening plenary of the Main Street Now Conference in Seattle, Washington, March 25, 2019.

“Boyne City Main Street is honored to be named a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award. Being named to the top 10 not only honors and validates everything our community, and most importantly our volunteers have worked towards over the last 15 years, but sets the stage for the goals yet to be reached,” Kelsie King-Duff, Boyne City Main Street Executive Director said.