Boyne Main Street named a Great American Main Street Award Semifinalist

— August 22, 2018

Boyne City Main Street has been named a 2019 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist by the National Main Street Center.

Winners will be announced at the opening plenary of the Main Street Now Conference in Seattle, Washington, March 25, 2019.

“Boyne City Main Street is honored to be named a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award. Being named to the top 10 not only honors and validates everything our community, and most importantly our volunteers have worked towards over the last 15 years, but sets the stage for the goals yet to be reached,” Kelsie King-Duff, Boyne City Main Street Executive Director said.

 

Boyne City Main Street began 15 years ago and has served as a catalyst for many downtown Boyne City, and Boyne community projects.

This includes Boyne Thunder, Stroll the Streets, Walkabout Sculpture Show, Boyne City Farmers Market, and much, much more.

Most importantly, the program has involved hundreds of community members and volunteers and many important partnerships.

The 2019 Great American Main Street Award recognizes exceptional Main Street America programs whose successes serve as a model for comprehensive, historic preservation-based commercial district revitalization.

This year’s 10 Semifinalists were selected from a nationwide pool of accredited applicants by a national jury based on their successful and innovative uses of the Main Street Approach™.

Criteria includes: strength of the Main Street America program in creating an exciting place to live, work, play and visit; commitment to historic preservation; implementation of model partnerships, and demonstrated success of the Main Street Approach.

Over 90 communities have been recognized as winners since the award’s inception in 1995.

Learn more on mainstreet.org.

About the National Main Street Center and Main Street America

The National Main Street Center has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts since 1980. Today’s network consists of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, collectively known as Main Street America, which share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

 

