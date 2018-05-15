In The News
Boyne Library hosts Wings of Wonder to celebrate Spring Migration

— May 15, 2018

The Sunset Coast Birding Trail is holding a series of bird and nature walks from May 19- May 25.

And, the Boyne Library is hosting Wings of Wonder on May 21

 

The Sunset Coast Birding Trail invites you to join in a Spring Migration Celebration.

Birding related activities are scheduled from May 19-25 in Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties.

This is a great time of year to see and learn more about migrating songbirds and experience several beautiful areas in northern Michigan.

All programs are free and open to the public, online registration is appreciated.

Bring binoculars and field guide if you have them.

Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes you don’t mind getting wet or muddy for the walks. We will try to have loaner binoculars available.

All events and open to the public. Please visit the website to pre-register.

As part of the celebration, the Boyne District Library has booked a Wings of Wonder program for May 21.

The Sunset Coast Birding Trail will host a live raptor program by Rebecca Lessard of Wings of Wonder at 7 p.m. on Tuesday May 21, as part of their Spring Migration Celebration.

The event takes place at the Boyne District Library, 201 East Main St., Boyne City.

The event is family friendly, free and open to the public.

A $5 donation per person is encouraged.

Live raptors will accompany this program so audience members have the opportunity for a close up look at these magnificent birds.

A hands-on display of raptor artifacts including wings, talons, feathers, pellets, and photos are also available at each presentation.

The Sunset Coast Birding Trail’s Spring Migration Celebration is a series of bird and nature walks from May 19- May 25.

Full details at www.sunsetcoastbirdingtrail.org.

The trail showcases the diverse birds and natural features of Antrim, Charlevoix, and Emmet counties and benefits the local communities by promoting economic development and environmental stewardship.

Wings of Wonder is a raptor sanctuary and rehabilitation center in Empire, Michigan, dedicated to educating, rehabilitating and increasing overall public awareness about wildlife, ecology and environmental issues as they relate to raptors, www.wingsofwonder.org.

