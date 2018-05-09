Boyne Kiwanis fifth-grade Eddie Essay Award winners

The Thirteenth Annual 5th Grade Eddie Essay Awards Ceremony was hosted by the Boyne City …

The Thirteenth Annual 5th Grade Eddie Essay Awards Ceremony was hosted by the Boyne City Kiwanis Club on Thursday May 3.

Pick up a copy of this week’s Boyne City Gazette to see the winning essays and lots of photos from the awards banquet

Through sponsorship the Boyne City Kiwanis Club gave away $1,500 to five local charities.

Since the inception of the Contest in 2006 the Club has presented $22,800 to 59 local charities.

This contest is held in honor of Ed Hughes, the brother of a local Kiwanis member, Bernadette Beyer. Ed’s life exemplified the spirit of giving without expecting anything in return.

Students from Boyne Falls, Concord Academy Boyne and Boyne City Schools 5th Grade Classes were given the writing prompt: “If you had $100 to give to your favorite local charity that helps people which one would it be and why?”

The mission of the Eddie Essay Project is for students to learn more about local charitable organizations and to become involved in giving back to the Boyne Area Community, following the Kiwanis motto of “empowering communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children.”

A committee of Kiwanis members evaluated the 1-2 page essays on the basis of content, spelling, grammar and sentence structure as well as the student’s personal experience and knowledge of the organization.

The winners, their teacher and their families were invited to the Boyne City Education Center for a delicious breakfast served by the Boyne City Hospitality Program.

They were joined by representatives from the charitable organizations featured in their essays.

The school winner from Boyne City (Mrs. Chris Baxter’s class), Norah Frasz, wrote about McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation. She talked about her experience with her grandpa having bypass surgery: “If I could give $100 to McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation, I would do it in a heartbeat, because they could help people like my grandpa … so that they can get back to their families as quickly as they can.”

Annika Dandeneau from Boyne Falls School (Ms. Rebecca Disney’s class) wrote about Hospice. Annika shared about the care her Great Grandma Alice received: “I would want other people and families dealing with the end of life to also experience the love, care, and support offered by Hospice.”

Brynn Leist from Concord Academy Boyne (Mrs. Paula Simmons class) wrote about Mothers Keepers.

Brynn explains the wide variety of tasks a volunteer can provide for a mom and a baby. She states Mothers Keepers “give every child the best start to life by offering support to the family”. Each of these school winners presented $200 to their charity.

Jamie Ploe, the Silver Grand Prize winner, is from Concord Academy Boyne (Mrs. Paula Simmons class).

Jamie described Brave Heart Estate: “It is a retreat center for veterans and their families; it is a place for peace. They help injured soldiers do things that they could not normally do, like taking a paralyzed veteran hunting.”

Jamie was able to present $300 to Brave Heart Estate.

The Gold Grand Prize was awarded to Sarah Eaton from Boyne City School (Mrs. Lisa Snyder’s class). Sarah is one of seven children who started the Children’s Clothing Pantry at the Community of Christ Church.

This organization has helped over 1,300 children during the past 5 years.

Sarah encourages and challenges us to “empower the children that just want to help their peers.” Sarah proudly presented $600 to Children’s Clothing Pantry.

Each year the students never cease to inspire us with their desire to help others.

They touch our hearts and bring tears to our eyes for the understanding they have of giving without expecting anything in return.

These essay winners are our leaders for tomorrow. Kiwanis members are grateful to the three schools that participated in this year’s contest, as well as all our sponsors who help make this event so successful!

Expressing her pride in the students caring for others, Cathy Goforth presented each of the five winning students with a gift from Huntington Bank.

Since the inception of the Eddie Essay Contest in 2006, Huntington Bank has generously donated a gift to each of the winning essayists.

Anyone looking for more information on the Kiwanis Eddie Essay Contest can contact Bernadette Beyer at 582-0670.

Those wanting to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Boyne City can join members for their weekly Thursday 7 A.M. meeting at Robert’s Restaurant or contact Kiwanis President, Ken Visser, at (231) 582-7649.