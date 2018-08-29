Boyne housing forum Wednesday Aug. 29

The Boyne Area Chamber, in conjunction with the City of Boyne City and surrounding townships, …

The Boyne Area Chamber, in conjunction with the City of Boyne City and surrounding townships, has organized Boyne Housing Solutions, a group focused on scouting solutions to the housing needs in the Boyne area.

The forum will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Wednesday Aug. 29, at Boyne City Hall, which is located at 319 North Lake St. in Boyne City.

According to some experts, the supply of housing options in the Boyne area isn’t keeping up with demand.

“We hope to leave the forum with some action steps that we can all work on together,” say organizers. “We plan to schedule another forum or similar event in November, based on what comes out of this forum on Aug. 29.”

Some businesses are finding it difficult to hire employees, saying this is because potential employees can’t find an affordable place to live within reasonable driving distance.

According to the housing forum organizers, this problem is plaguing not only the hospitality industry, but also the manufacturing and healthcare industries and professional fields.

They also say other towns and cities in the Northern Michigan region and across the nation are suffering with the same issues.

For this first forum, organizers invite contractors, builders, developers, realtors, government officials, financial institutions and others who find themselves close to the housing issue to convene for a solutions-focused forum.

The goal is to come up with action items to help alleviate the problem before it worsens.

Organizers say, if they aren’t proactive about attacking this issue together, they will all feel the consequences sooner or later.

The forum is open to the public and organizers welcome all who have an interest in being part of the solution to attend.

Organizers say they will focus on what is allowed in the different zoning areas and will invite attendees to contribute ideas for what they could try, as a community, to start meeting the growing housing needs.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas and suggestions.