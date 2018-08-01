Boyne Expo registration now open

Registration is now open for the Boyne Chamber’s 10th Annual Business Expo and Taste of …

Don’t delay, because priority booth selection is determined by the order in which exhibitors register and pay for their space!

The Expo will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 30, in the Civic Center at Boyne Mountain Resort.

This is always one of Northern Michigan’s largest business networking events, as more than 1,000 people come to see 75 booths.

The public is welcome to attend for $5 admission, which includes tastings from about 10 food providers in the Taste of Boyne.

Exhibitors receive extra admission passes for their employees, friends and clients.

Sponsors receive top booth location priority, followed by exhibitors in the order that they register.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Ashley at the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce at 582-6222 or ashley@boynechamber.com.

Expo exhibitors are limited to Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce members.

FREE TASTE BOOTHS for restaurants and caterers.

Contact the chamber if you’d like to participate.