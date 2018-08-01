In The News
August 1, 2018 - Boyne Expo registration now open
August 1, 2018 - Boyne City High School Class of 1978 reunion
August 1, 2018 - US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix starts Monday with sidewalk ramp upgrades
August 1, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court rules on anti-gerrymandering proposal
July 31, 2018 - Michigan tax-foreclosed property auctions
July 31, 2018 - Michaywé Art and Crafts Fair Aug. 10-11
July 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
July 31, 2018 - Lady sports leagues raise money for breast health
July 31, 2018 - Boyne Catholic Community events
July 31, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Consideration to amend Boyne City zoning
July 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County Planning meeting cancelled
July 31, 2018 - #466 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 1
July 29, 2018 - Canada and USA celebrate Michigan groundbreaking of Gordie Howe Int’l Bridge﻿
July 28, 2018 - What Michiganders need to know about REAL ID mandate
July 27, 2018 - Many bills proposed for adoption in Michigan legislature
July 27, 2018 - Michigan Amtrack rail network now bike friendly
July 26, 2018 - Celebrate Walloon Festival this Saturday
July 26, 2018 - Walloon Antique Flywheelers fest July 26-29
July 26, 2018 - Michigan schools to try automotive cybersecurity curriculum
July 25, 2018 - LETTERS – Vote Ferguson, concerns with Camp SeaGull, write-in Morgan
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Boyne Expo registration now open

Boyne Expo registration now open

— August 1, 2018

Registration is now open for the Boyne Chamber’s 10th Annual Business Expo and Taste of Boyne.

Don’t delay, because priority booth selection is determined by the order in which exhibitors register and pay for their space!

The Expo will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 30, in the Civic Center at Boyne Mountain Resort.

This is always one of Northern Michigan’s largest business networking events, as more than 1,000 people come to see 75 booths.

The public is welcome to attend for $5 admission, which includes tastings from about 10 food providers in the Taste of Boyne.

Exhibitors receive extra admission passes for their employees, friends and clients.

Sponsors receive top booth location priority, followed by exhibitors in the order that they register.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Ashley at the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce at 582-6222 or ashley@boynechamber.com.

Expo exhibitors are limited to Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce members.

FREE TASTE BOOTHS for restaurants and caterers.

Contact the chamber if you’d like to participate.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Wednesday
Clear
20%
Thunderstorm
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorm
40%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
40%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  