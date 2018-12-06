Boyne City’s new chamber director— December 6, 2018
The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce has found its new Executive Director in Kimberly Akin, who most recently served as the chamber of commerce director for Houghton Lake.
Akin is expected to begin work in Boyne City on Monday Dec. 17.
“I am very excited to start this new chapter in my life,” said Akin. “I am looking forward to learning about the Boyne area, meeting community members, and working to help in any way I can.”
In addition to her four years with the Houghton Lake chamber, Akin served as the chair of the Roscommon Township and Denton Township planning commissions, while consulting for the respective townships’ zoning departments.
Akin was previously the zoning administrator for Denton Township and a Roscommon County Road Commissioner.
Akin has also been a member of Rotary and the Lions Club as well as other committees and volunteerism.
Akin replaces current Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Cousens, who is taking a job with the Charlevoix County Community Foundation. Cousens’ last day will be Friday Dec. 21.
“We had many qualified applicants for this position and, after two rounds of interviews, Kim was our consensus choice,” said incoming Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Board President John Cool. “We’re confident that she will do a great job and we’re excited to welcome her to the Boyne community.”
You can meet Akin at the Thursday Dec. 13 Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours networking event. The event is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at North Harbor Christie’s International Real Estate, 104 South Lake St. in Boyne City.