In The News
January 16, 2018 - Boyne City’s 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential
January 16, 2018 - $10k donation to Boyne City Police for new Tasers
January 16, 2018 - #438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17
January 12, 2018 - Rise in flu cases prompts visitor restriction at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17
January 9, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City High School to celebrate anniversary of 1977 basketball team
January 9, 2018 - #437 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 10
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Falls school honors assembly
January 3, 2018 - OPIE awards to Kruzel, Deming of Boyne City Public Schools
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City lauded for financial reporting
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Knights of Columbus Christmas party
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Falls Christmas concert
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
January 3, 2018 - OPINION – Boyne’s community watchdog
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City sewage spill notice Dec. 8, 2017
January 3, 2018 - Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners synopsis Dec. 13, 2017
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City Commission synopses October 2017
January 3, 2018 - Probate Court, County of Charlevoix Notice to Creditors – Estate of Raymond J. Bernadyn
January 1, 2018 - #436 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 3
Home / Featured / News / Boyne City’s 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential

Boyne City’s 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential

— January 16, 2018

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

A special meeting was convened by the Boyne City Commission to consider a major property purchase recently.

 

Commissioners gathered on Wednesday Dec. 27 for a meeting which lasted just under 50 minutes.

The board unanimously voted in favor of authorizing Boyne City Manager Michael Cain and his staff to purchase 23 acres of land on Court Street, which is owned by Timothy Moyer, for $40,000 plus an estimated $285 in costs.

“The main purpose for the acquisition is it’s adjacent to our DPW yard and to give additional storage space and capacity for our yard waste storage,” Cain told the Boyne City Gazette on Friday Jan. 5…. “We’ve looked at it on and off over the years, and the new commission thought it appropriate to do it now.”

According to Cain, some of the nearly two dozen acres could eventually be used for recreational purposes and even a commercial venture like a housing development.

“Some of the property that fronts on Court Street between Lake View Apartments and the DPW garage might be used for residential,” said Cain. “But, we’ll see where our opportunities go in the spring when we have a chance to walk the property.”

The property is adjacent to the city’s North Boyne property. But, as it is vacant, it has no address.

Also approved in the vote was to authorize a phase 1 and 2 of an environmental assessment if it is deemed necessary.

 

 

This map shows a 23-acre piece of property off Court Street in Boyne City near the city’s North Boyne property.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
0%
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday Night
Mostly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Clear
Wednesday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  