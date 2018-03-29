In The News
Home / Events / News / Boyne City Veteran Appreciation Day May 9

Boyne City Veteran Appreciation Day May 9

— March 29, 2018

The Boyne City American Legion Ernest Peterson Post 228 is planning its annual Veterans Appreciation Day for Wednesday May 9.

 

There will be an open house, which will include a display of military uniforms, rifles, equipment, pictures, maps and much more that will be explained and demonstrated by members to the guests through a hands-on learning experience.

The post expects to have several more military vehicles on display, as an added interest this year, as well as representatives from all levels of law enforcement and all branches of the military who will answer any questions.

Since the inception of this program in 1999, over 10,600 students have taken advantage of this opportunity to learn the truth about the freedoms we all enjoy, the fact that freedom isn’t free, the price of that freedom and who paid that price for us all.

As the students leave the post, each receives a flag from the grave of a veteran who paid that price.

The American Legion Auxiliary will provide refreshments and scheduling will be handled by the Veterans Appreciation Day Chairman who may be contacted by phone or E-mail atejpe@netzero.com

All schools are encouraged to participate in this unique experience.

 

