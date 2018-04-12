In The News
Home / Events / Featured / News / Boyne City Unity Hall fundraiser dinner April 26

Boyne City Unity Hall fundraiser dinner April 26

— April 12, 2018

Unity Hall: A Place Where People Help People
Bring your family and plan on joining us for delicious spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and desserts!
Donations appreciated to further the support of providing a safe location to host Recovery Programs.

Unity Hall’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be held on Thursday April 26, from 5–7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew Church Fellowship Hall, 1313 Boyne Ave.
In 2007 the Boyne Area Alano Club a 501 (c) (3) Corporation opened the doors of Unity Hall located at 509 North East St. for the exclusive use of 12-Step Programs, in particular Alcoholics Anonymous.
Unity Hall hosts several regularly scheduled recovery meetings each week as well as special AA events, social events for persons in recovery and fund raising activities.
The Alano Club is governed by a Board of Directors and guided by a set of bylaws.
A 12-Step Recovery Program is a set of guiding principles for recovery from addictive, compulsive, or other behavioral problems, originally developed by the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) for recovery from alcoholism.
Addiction is a devastating illness. The disease reaches far and wide, touching 7 out of 10 people in this country in one form or another. Most people know someone who is afflicted with the disease of addiction – a father, mother, sister, brother, friend, relative or co-worker. Addiction’s destructive force rips through all segments of our society.
Its costs are astronomical.
Boyne City and the surrounding area reflect these statistics, with addiction deeply affecting individuals, families and employers.
One proven and effective treatment for addiction is the 12-Step Recovery Program. It works!
It changes lives. It keeps families together. It provides huge benefits in coping with a devastating disease.
Fortunately we have a place in our own community where 12-Step Program meetings can thrive; where voices can be heard and problems shared; where addiction is recognized without prejudice; and where a community becomes whole. Unity Hall is a place where those affected by addiction can find real answers and the comfort of knowing they are not alone. Unity Hall currently is home to 15 individual meetings a week and growing with a monthly average of 300 people attending. The building is used on average more than 20 hours a week.
Unity Hall
Weekly Meeting Schedule
(Closed Meetings)
Sunday: 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Noon & 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Noon & 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Noon & 7 p.m.
Thursday: 7:30 a.m., Noon and 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon & 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

