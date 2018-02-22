Boyne City Taproom Business After Hours in photos
— February 22, 2018
This photo gallery features pictures from the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event hosted by Boyne City Taproom.
Michelle Cortright and Char Schultz of Harbor House Publishers chatted over plates of mussels.
Chamber Executive Director Ashley Cousens and newly hired Office Manager Lisa Luebke spoke with chamber members.
Elvyn Tea Lodge Owners Michael and Monica Farrier enjoyed socializing with local comers.
Boyne City Commissioner Dean Solomon socializes with Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer.
Matthew Beynen worked on sales for Kiss Carpet.
Chris Bandy chats with local attorneys Joel and Sarah Schraw.
Boyne City Tap Room Owner Rich Bergmann stopped to talk with Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Cousens.
Michelle Cortright of Harbor House Publishers, Ruth Skop of Edward Jones Investments, and Chris Bandy of Local Flavor are pictured.
Local Boyne Arts Collective members Robert Wollenberg and Ward Collins swapped stories with Scott MacKenzie of the Charlevoix Area Humane Society.
