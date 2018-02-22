In The News
Home / Featured / News / Photo Galleries / Boyne City Taproom Business After Hours in photos

Boyne City Taproom Business After Hours in photos

— February 22, 2018

This photo gallery features pictures from the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event hosted by Boyne City Taproom. Photos by Chris Faulknor

  • Michelle Cortright and Char Schultz of Harbor House Publishers chatted over plates of mussels.
  • Chamber Executive Director Ashley Cousens and newly hired Office Manager Lisa Luebke spoke with chamber members.
  • Elvyn Tea Lodge Owners Michael and Monica Farrier enjoyed socializing with local comers.
  • Boyne City Commissioner Dean Solomon socializes with Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer.
  • Matthew Beynen worked on sales for Kiss Carpet.
  • Chris Bandy chats with local attorneys Joel and Sarah Schraw.
  • Boyne City Tap Room Owner Rich Bergmann stopped to talk with Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Cousens.
  • Michelle Cortright of Harbor House Publishers, Ruth Skop of Edward Jones Investments, and Chris Bandy of Local Flavor are pictured.
  • Local Boyne Arts Collective members Robert Wollenberg and Ward Collins swapped stories with Scott MacKenzie of the Charlevoix Area Humane Society.

