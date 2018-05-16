In The News
Boyne City Stroll the Streets begins June 8; sponsors still needed

Boyne City Stroll the Streets begins June 8; sponsors still needed

— May 16, 2018

Boyne City Main Street is planning the 15th year of Stroll the Streets and would like to secure pledges for donations to support the music series ahead of time.

The first Stroll the Streets will be June 8 and will run every Friday evening through Sept. 7.

For the first time, Stroll the Streets will take place for 14 weeks.

The series, which historically has ended Labor Day weekend, will take place for one week longer, until Friday Sept. 7.

Stroll the Streets is one of Boyne City Main Street’s signature events—enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors who dine at our many restaurants, shop in our stores, enjoy ice cream, dream about a second home, and come back the next day, next week, or next year to do it again.

Last year, more than 75 bands were hired throughout the season with an investment of $16,000 to entertain the crowds.

That success is because of local business support.

Your contribution makes Stroll the Streets possible.

With your investment in Stroll the Streets you are supporting a great event, and we will recognize your support to the thousands of people visiting our businesses and strolling our streets.

Contact Boyne City Main Street Executive Director Kelsie King-Duff for details at (231) 582-9009.

