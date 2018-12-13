Boyne City special meeting results

The Boyne City Commission held a special meeting on Friday Dec. 7 to consider two …

The Boyne City Commission held a special meeting on Friday Dec. 7 to consider two pressing agenda items. Commissioners approved a date change for the December Board of Review session; and they also approved Tim Faas as new Boyne City Department of Public Works Director to replace Andy Kovolski, who left, says the city, “to pursue other opportunities.”

Board of Review

Tuesday Dec. 11 was the date designated by the State of Michigan for the Board of Review to meet and make clerical corrections to the city’s tax roll. With the recent death of Board of Review member Oral Sutliff, the city would still have two members to qualify as a quorum for the board to work on Tuesday.

But, city officials proposed the date be changed because one of the remaining members is unable to attend Tuesday and a vote of the Boyne City Commission is required to move the date.

Commissioners voted unanimously to alter the date.

DPW Director

The Boyne City Commission was presented, during last week’s special meeting, with a candidate to head the department of public works. Tim Faas was chosen from five people interviewed out of a pool of 27 applicants.

“The interviews all went very well and we had some very good candidates,” said Boyne City Manager Michael Cain in a Dec. 6 memo to the Boyne City Commission. “The consensus was that Mr. Faas was the lead candidate.”

Cain said Faas’ extensive public works, engineering, professional, and leadership service and network affiliation should serve him well as Boyne’s new Director of Public Works.

Faas worked as Municipal Services Director in Canton Township from 2003 until the present and has a similar work history going back to 1986.

Faas will be paid an annual salary of $60,000, with three weeks of paid vacation per year for the first two years, as well as other standard city employee benefits.

Faas is expected to begin work with Boyne City on Wednesday Jan. 2, 2019.