Boyne City sewage spill notice Dec. 8, 2017

Boyne City sewage spill notice

On Friday Dec. 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. there was a sewer main that had a partial blockage on Wilson St. and the service lead at 1029 South Lake St., which caused about 5 to 10 gallons of sewage to come out of the cleanout behind the house at 1029 South Lake St., which was the only residence affected.

The sewer main was jet-rodded and the partial blockage was cleared.

The MDEQ and the Northwest Michigan Health Department were notified and appropriate actions were taken.

If you have any questions contact Mark Fowler, Superintendent of Water and Wastewater at 582-6656.