Boyne City schools superintendent Pat Little talks safety

Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little recently announced a reward has been offered for information regarding bomb threats made to the school system in recent months.

Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little recently announced a reward has been offered for certain information regarding bomb threats made to the school system in recent months.

He also wrote a letter to parents, students and staff regarding the issue of safety at Boyne City Public Schools.

Dear BCPS Parents, Students, and Staff,

Student safety is our highest priority and continues to be on all of our minds as local and national events continue to develop. I wanted to update you on our actions on this topic.

Many students and parents have noticed and commented in support of increased visibility of area law enforcement on campus, both during school hours and at our extra-curricular events.

Training for staff has continued on schedule in each building. Lockdown drills and threat response continue to be an important part of preparedness.

In coordination with Boyne City Police Department (BCPD) we continue reviewing and updating aspects of our emergency response plan based on our local experiences and feedback; as well as, national events.

Communication from students and community members about possible threats to student safety has increased sharply in recent weeks.

We are thankful for the eyes and ears in our Boyne community, looking out for all of us by turning in tips or concerns to authorities.

Please, keep the tips coming, they are an important part of long-term solutions to our safety concerns.

Specific to the recent bomb threat, BCPD has investigated several individuals, but have not been able to bring enough evidence forward for an arrest.

Both the police and BCPS believe that the evidence is out there to lead to an arrest of the suspect.

Therefore, a reward of $1,500 has been established for any new information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible person.

The funds for this reward were generously donated by two BCPS parents. A separate communication on this topic will be coming soon.

A review of the infrastructure supporting heightened safety is in progress.

Improved exterior door security devices and enhanced video surveillance equipment are two examples of work that has been designed and will soon be out for bid.

It is impossible to know exactly what future threat may come to BCPS.

However, we continue to seek the balance between providing a safe learning environment and a welcoming environment for learning.

Strong drill protocols, building effective relationships and communication patterns are essential for BCPS to do our best to prevent threats, but also to respond to threats successfully.

Thank you, in advance for your personal diligence in keeping our schools and community safe.

Please contact me, a member of our administrative team, or members of our Board of Education if you have comments, questions, or suggestions.

Sincerely,

Pat Little, Superintendent of Boyne City Public Schools