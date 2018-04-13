Boyne City schools offers free preschool

Boyne City Public Schools (BCPS) will be offering tuition-free preschool to four-year-olds for the fall …

Superintendent Pat Little summarizes the expanded program this way, “Boyne City is committed to preschool education being the foundation of our experience.

Studies are clear, that for every dollar invested in 4-year-old education, the return for our community by graduation is tremendous.”

On April 17, 2018, Early Learners will hold a Registration Night for Summer and Fall Sessions at 7:00 p.m. located at the Boyne City Education Center (321 South Park Street in Boyne City).

This is a perfect opportunity to find out more about what our award-winning program has to offer and to sign up for the tuition-free program.

It is estimated that the savings from the free tuition to individual parents are just under $5,000.

Parents will also have the opportunity to sign up for our tuition based three year old program.

The Early Learners is a dedicated preschool program offered through BCPS.

The program educates three and four-year-olds and has been tuition based with the options of before and after-school services.

Starting in the 2018-2019 school year Early Learners will be offering preschool tuition-free to four-year-old students Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Parents will still have the option for before and/or after school paid care and/or adding Fridays to round out the week.

The following students are tuition-free for fall 2018-2019:

1.Four-year-old students who live in the Boyne City School District

2. Four-year-old siblings of current Schools of Choice students in BCPS

3. Currently enrolled 3-year-olds in Early Learners

4. Other eligible students include School of Choice who do not currently have siblings in BCPS. These eligible students will be selected using a lottery system that will be decided no later than June 30, 2018.

On April 17 Early Learners will also be enrolling three-year-olds for summer and fall sessions that is tuition based.

Early Learners is a renowned program that offers both three and four-year-olds social and academic readiness.

The staff understands the importance of daily schedules to help build a foundation and prepare your child for kindergarten while doing it in a fun, nurturing environment.

Some daily activities include circle time, story-time, music, free choice, outdoor play, gym, and lunch, all the while children are learning classroom routines and socialization with peers.

A trip to the public library is also included in the weekly schedule.

Children’s play is the best foundation for success in school.

Learning to play and work side-by-side with their peers, helps to develop a variety of skills that are necessary for children to learn to read and write which leads to success in math and science.

While at Early Learners, children learn many of the things that will lead to success as they transition to the elementary school.

For details about our program or for pricing, please contact Director, Mary-Anne Stieber at 231-439-8178.