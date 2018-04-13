In The News
April 13, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission synopses Nov. 14 – Dec. 27, 2017
April 13, 2018 - OBITUARY: Andrew Brzezinski July 8, 1934 – April 5, 2018
April 13, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Taking bids on Boyne City marina work
April 13, 2018 - GUEST COMMENTARY: Sexual assault awareness
April 13, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports March 26 to April 1
April 13, 2018 - Boyne City schools offers free preschool
April 12, 2018 - Boyne City Unity Hall fundraiser dinner April 26
April 12, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County notice of elections May 8
April 12, 2018 - Trump tax repeal event April 16 in Traverse City
April 12, 2018 - MI Sen. Gary Peters questions Coast Guard on Line 5 damage
April 12, 2018 - Michigan Adopt-A-Highway litter pickup April 14-22
April 12, 2018 - MI Senator Wayne Schmidt: close Enbridge pipeline during investigation
April 11, 2018 - Charlevoix County Sheriff warns of ‘missed jury duty for cash’ scam
April 11, 2018 - Michigan State Police close investigation into Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof credit card use
April 11, 2018 - MI Gov. Snyder signs laws on missing person info, teacher requirements, tax breaks, liquor sales
April 11, 2018 - Expect to hear warning siren at 1 p.m. today in Boyne, EJ, Charlevoix
April 10, 2018 - #450 Boyne City Gazette April 11
April 8, 2018 - Charlevoix prosecutor office hosts free movie for Crime Victim Rights Week
April 7, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon presents Madagascar—the Eighth Planet
April 7, 2018 - Bellaire Crosshatch Center’s On-Farm Field Schools
Home / Events / News / Boyne City schools offers free preschool

Boyne City schools offers free preschool

— April 13, 2018

Boyne City Public Schools (BCPS) will be offering tuition-free preschool to four-year-olds for the fall 2018-19 school year thanks to voters passing the Regional Enhancement Millage.

 

Superintendent Pat Little summarizes the expanded program this way, “Boyne City is committed to preschool education being the foundation of our experience.

Studies are clear, that for every dollar invested in 4-year-old education, the return for our community by graduation is tremendous.”
On April 17, 2018, Early Learners will hold a Registration Night for Summer and Fall Sessions at 7:00 p.m. located at the Boyne City Education Center (321 South Park Street in Boyne City).

This is a perfect opportunity to find out more about what our award-winning program has to offer and to sign up for the tuition-free program.

It is estimated that the savings from the free tuition to individual parents are just under $5,000.

Parents will also have the opportunity to sign up for our tuition based three year old program.

The Early Learners is a dedicated preschool program offered through BCPS.

The program educates three and four-year-olds and has been tuition based with the options of before and after-school services.

Starting in the 2018-2019 school year Early Learners will be offering preschool tuition-free to four-year-old students Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Parents will still have the option for before and/or after school paid care and/or adding Fridays to round out the week.

The following students are tuition-free for fall 2018-2019:

1.Four-year-old students who live in the Boyne City School District

2. Four-year-old siblings of current Schools of Choice students in BCPS

3. Currently enrolled 3-year-olds in Early Learners

4. Other eligible students include School of Choice who do not currently have siblings in BCPS. These eligible students will be selected using a lottery system that will be decided no later than June 30, 2018.

On April 17 Early Learners will also be enrolling three-year-olds for summer and fall sessions that is tuition based.

Early Learners is a renowned program that offers both three and four-year-olds social and academic readiness.

The staff understands the importance of daily schedules to help build a foundation and prepare your child for kindergarten while doing it in a fun, nurturing environment.

Some daily activities include circle time, story-time, music, free choice, outdoor play, gym, and lunch, all the while children are learning classroom routines and socialization with peers.

A trip to the public library is also included in the weekly schedule.

Children’s play is the best foundation for success in school.

Learning to play and work side-by-side with their peers, helps to develop a variety of skills that are necessary for children to learn to read and write which leads to success in math and science.

While at Early Learners, children learn many of the things that will lead to success as they transition to the elementary school.

For details about our program or for pricing, please contact Director, Mary-Anne Stieber at 231-439-8178.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
4:22 AM EDT on April 14, 2018
Expires:
2:00 AM EDT on April 16, 2018
Snow
Saturday
Snow
90%
Ice Pellets
Saturday Night
Ice Pellets
80%
Ice Pellets
Sunday
Ice Pellets
100%
Snow
Sunday Night
Snow
90%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  