Boyne City schools needs volunteers for home track events

Boyne City Public Schools needs help with its at-home track and field events.

When they host track meets, it takes many volunteers to help the event run as smoothly as possible.

Attached below is a link to BCPS’s four home track meets (two Middle School, two High School) volunteer sign up lists.

This link will be available for you to add your name into an event date, as well as a “job.”

If you are able to help out any one or more of the home events, BCPS would greatly appreciate it.

BCPS home events are:

April 26th (5th and 6th grade, 2:30)

May 1st (Varsity Invitational 4:00)

May 2nd (7th and 8th grade 4:00)

May 23rd (Varsity Lake Michigan Conference Championships, 4:00)

Even if you have not helped at a track meet before, we can show you how to do any of the specific “jobs”-don’t be shy!

As always, if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to ask any of our coaches, or us here in the Athletic Office.