April 18, 2018 - Heading north this weekend? Mackinaw Bridge to close briefly Saturday morning
April 18, 2018 - Boyne City schools needs volunteers for home track events
April 18, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
April 18, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget 2018-2019
April 18, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports April 2-8
April 18, 2018 - Remembering Boyne’s Jill Crissman
April 18, 2018 - Village of Boyne Falls meeting reveals extra clerk pay, open meeting violation, and more
April 18, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
April 17, 2018 - Boyne City auction – Saturday April 21 – benefits Charlevoix Humane Society
April 17, 2018 - Great food and drink planned for Charlevoix Spring Restaurant week, April 22-28
April 17, 2018 - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder shares school safety initiatives
April 17, 2018 - Michigan Adopt-A-Highway dates change due to weather
April 17, 2018 - #451 Boyne City Gazette April 18
April 13, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission synopses Nov. 14 – Dec. 27, 2017
April 13, 2018 - OBITUARY: Andrew Brzezinski July 8, 1934 – April 5, 2018
April 13, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Taking bids on Boyne City marina work
April 13, 2018 - GUEST COMMENTARY: Sexual assault awareness
April 13, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports March 26 to April 1
April 13, 2018 - Boyne City schools offers free preschool
April 12, 2018 - Boyne City Unity Hall fundraiser dinner April 26
Boyne City schools needs volunteers for home track events

Boyne City schools needs volunteers for home track events

— April 18, 2018

Boyne City Public Schools needs help with its at-home track and field events.

When they host track meets, it takes many volunteers to help the event run as smoothly as possible.
Attached below is a link to BCPS’s four home track meets (two Middle School, two High School) volunteer sign up lists.
This link will be available for you to add your name into an event date, as well as a “job.”
If you are able to help out any one or more of the home events, BCPS would greatly appreciate it.

BCPS home events are: 

April 26th (5th and 6th grade, 2:30)

May 1st (Varsity Invitational 4:00)

May 2nd (7th and 8th grade 4:00)

May 23rd (Varsity Lake Michigan Conference Championships, 4:00)

Even if you have not helped at a track meet before, we can show you how to do any of the specific “jobs”-don’t be shy!

As always, if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to ask any of our coaches, or us here in the Athletic Office.

Boyne City Track Season Volunteer Signups  (<——click here to view the sign up list)

