Boyne City schools May 14 board meeting highlights

Look for the full story on the meeting and many photos in the Wednesday May 23 Boyne City Gazette.

Following is a roundup of the highlights from the Monday May 14 Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

Erin Mastin, a third grade teacher presented on the Lego STEM Club that the elementary students grades 3 & 4 can join to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. It’s a powerful program and is used as an initiative to expand the elementary curriculum.

Mike Wilson, Middle School Principal announced that Boyne City Middle School (BCMS) is the recipient of the MICHIGAN SCHOOL WELLNESS SILVER AWARD!

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Education, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Action for Healthy Kids is the partnership that granted such a prestigious award! BCMS is a shining

example of what it takes to build healthy school environments and was recognized at a special ceremony on Thursday May 10, at the State Capitol Building in Lansing.

Mike Wilson also updated the Board on WEB, which stands for “Where Everybody Belongs.”

It is a middle school orientation and transition program that welcomes 5th graders to the building in the fall and makes them feel comfortable throughout the first year of their middle school experience.

5th graders are matched with trained student WEB Leaders from the 8th grade.

WEB trains the leaders in summer on mentoring skills and they assist the 5th grader students in making the transition to middle school in August. WEB leaders continue to mentor and support 5th graders throughout the year with activities during the school day. This program has really made the transition into middle school a positive experience.

Shelby Turner and Sarah MacLean are the staff WEB coordinators.

The expense of the WEB program has been largely paid for through grants from the Boyne Booster Foundation.

We are pleased to announce that Laurel Jewett has been hired as the Early Learners Director for the Boyne City Public Schools preschool program. She will be replacing Mary-Anne Stieber, who after 24 years of service for BCPS is retiring.

Some retirees that were acknowledged and appreciated for their years of service at this Board meeting were:

● Carol Juszczyk, Food Service Cook

● Donna Coulston, Food Service Cook

● Dawn Thayer, Paraprofessional

The Board also accepted several donations:

● Boyne City Rotary Club in the amount of $400 for the High School Hospitality Program

● IMI Community Endowment Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Charlevoix County Community Foundation in the amount of $4,556.31 for the continued operation of the High School Machine Tool Program

● Boyne City Booster Foundation totaling $8,252 as follows:

$1,700 – Boy Golf Bags – High School

$3,000 – W.E.B. Training – Middle School

$1,674 – Bowling Team Training Equipment – High School

$1,878 – 9th Grade US History/ Historical Fiction Books – High School

The Board approved the meal prices for the 2018-2019 school year as recommended by Food Service Director Layna Krell. Suggested pricing for student lunches is a product of a formula put forth by the State of Michigan. For the 2018-2019 school year, the prices will be streamlined at $1.75 for breakfast and $2.90 for lunch at all buildings.

At the end of the year also comes summer construction projects that are only viable because of the generous tax payers approving our bond in May of 2016. A few items scheduled for this summer are:

● Refinishing the Boyne City Middle School gymnasium floor. The gym will be closed from mid-July to mid-August to complete this work.

● Upgrade to the bus surveillance system

● Renovating the Boyne City Education Center’s second-floor restrooms

● Purchase of two new buses

● Upgraded video surveillance systems at all buildings

● New door security systems at all buildings

● Expanding the playground at BCEC for the preschool program