In The News
January 29, 2018 - Boyne City schools bomb threat suspect surveillance video
January 25, 2018 - Charlevoix Commission on Aging needs volunteers to deliver senior meals
January 25, 2018 - OBITUARY: Kerri D. Kitson Sept. 16, 1956 – Jan. 7, 2018
January 25, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Jan. 10 synopsis
January 25, 2018 - Boyne City Blaze Robotics Team supported by state grant
January 25, 2018 - U.S. Mint to issue Michigan Pictured Rocks quarter
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety
January 24, 2018 - Text alerts now available for Mackinac Bridge closures
January 24, 2018 - DN North American Championship Regatta ice yacht racers coming to Lake Charlevoix
January 24, 2018 - #439 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 24
January 17, 2018 - Boyne City Commission urges respectful behavior with ‘statement of conduct’
January 17, 2018 - Boyne Valley Knights of Columbus regional spelling bee in photos
January 16, 2018 - Boyne City’s 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential
January 16, 2018 - $10k donation to Boyne City Police for new Tasers
January 16, 2018 - #438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17
January 12, 2018 - Rise in flu cases prompts visitor restriction at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17
January 9, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City High School to celebrate anniversary of 1977 basketball team
Home / Featured / Free / News / Boyne City schools bomb threat suspect surveillance video

Boyne City schools bomb threat suspect surveillance video

— January 29, 2018

Boyne City Public Schools is releasing surveillance video of the suspect from the January 24, 2018 bomb threat. The video is taken from the high school video surveillance system. It is the best view of the suspect. The Boyne City Police Department have been vigilant about investigating this incident. At this time, a release of the video is made to seek the assistance of the community in identifying the person responsible. The district asks that serious tips about the identity of the person in the video should be communicated directly to the Boyne City Police department at 231-582-6611.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of Snow
Monday
Chance of Snow
30%
Chance of Snow
Monday Night
Chance of Snow
30%
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday
Mostly Cloudy
10%
Snow Showers
Tuesday Night
Snow Showers
70%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  