Boyne City schools bomb threat suspect surveillance video

http://www.boynegazette.com/wp-content/uploads/boynevideo-1.mp4 Boyne City Public Schools is releasing surveillance video of the suspect from …

Boyne City Public Schools is releasing surveillance video of the suspect from the January 24, 2018 bomb threat. The video is taken from the high school video surveillance system. It is the best view of the suspect. The Boyne City Police Department have been vigilant about investigating this incident. At this time, a release of the video is made to seek the assistance of the community in identifying the person responsible. The district asks that serious tips about the identity of the person in the video should be communicated directly to the Boyne City Police department at 231-582-6611.