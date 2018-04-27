Boyne City rubbish collection begins May 23

The City will begin its weekly residential rubbish collection program starting on May 23.

This collection will serve all 3-unit or less residential properties in the City. It does not serve commercial properties.

• Main Street and the areas South of Main Street: Pick-up service will begin on Wednesday May 23.

Items for collection should be placed out after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and before 7 a.m. Wednesdays.

• North of Main Street: Pick-up service will begin on Thursday, May 24. Items for this collection should be placed out after 5 p.m. on Wednesday and before 7 a.m. Thursday.

This program is in addition to, not a replacement of, your existing residential household garbage collection. It is still your responsibility to properly dispose of your garbage separately.

Materials that may be placed out for collection and those that are excluded from collection under this program.

Materials must originate from the residence, and not from elsewhere or from residents’ contractors. Materials for collection must be placed within the curb-lawn areas of right-of-way—that is between curbs and sidewalks; or just behind curbs where there are no sidewalks; or at street shoulders where there are no curbs.

The total volume of all items that may be placed out for collection per house each week is limited to two cubic yards (think of filling an area the size of a short bed pick-up truck).

Because this program is not limited to 1 week, you have plenty of time to have your items collected and do not have to have them all out for the first collection or all at once.

Please do not place materials out at the street for collection before 5 p.m. the day before your pick-up.

In addition, the pick-up will start at 7 a.m. so have any items out by then.

For more information or program updates visit us on the web at www.cityofboynecity.com or call City Hall at 582-6597.

Weekly Collections

(Services provided to residences with 3 or less residential units)

• Furniture and household furnishing, such as sofas, chairs, mattresses, tables, lamps, floor coverings, and carpeting (carpeting must be rolled and secured in diameters of no greater than two feet and in lengths of no greater than four feet)

• Appliances, such as, but not limited to, stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, hot water heaters, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners and dehumidifiers (Freon must be removed from all refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers and dehumidifiers by a licensed contractor and removal certifications must be attached)

• Toys, bicycles, sporting goods, hoses and outdoor furniture

• Clothing and similar materials

• Remodeling and construction debris generated by the resident; roofing shingles must be placed within containers weighing less than 50 pounds

• Boards up to four feet in length and secured in bundles

• No televisions, computers or microwave ovens will be picked up

• The total volume of all items is limited to two cubic yards per week (the volume of a short bed truck)

NOTE: Do not put any items in any dark plastic garbage bags, as they will not be picked up

excluded from collection

• Household garbage (residents must make arrangements with private refuse-disposal firms)

• Any item that will be accepted for recycling such as newspapers, magazines, cardboard, plastic, glass, etc.

The recycling drop-off point is located in the rear of the Road Commission building on Boyne Avenue

Visit www.charlevoixcounty.org\recycling.asp for information on what is accepted.

• Scrap metal (these items should be recycled)

• Trees, brush and grass clippings (these items may be dropped off at North Boyne, at the end of Robinson Street, but commercial contractors are excluded from using this drop off area unless they have paid the commercial fee)

• Vehicle parts

• Manufacturing or trade wastes

• Remodeling and construction debris not generated by the resident

• Earth and sod (can be taken up to North Boyne compost pile)

• Rocks and concrete

• Containers weighing more than 50 pounds (except for furniture and appliances)

• Tires and electronics including televisions, computers and microwave ovens. Hazardous products, such as paints, chemicals, solvents, motor oil, and batteries (visit www.charlevoixcounty.org\recycling.asp for household hazardous dates and information, or watch for flyers for the dates and locations)

For more info, call Andy Kovolski at 582-0375.