Boyne City robotics team qualifies for state competition

Boyne City High School Robotics Program, BC Blaze FRC Team 4377, competed at the Traverse City FIRST in Michigan District Competition on March 2-3, along with 39 other Michigan teams.

The team competed on the field with their robot and had applied for consideration for the Entrepreneurship Award and the Chairman’s Award.

The Drive Team (Noah Lockman, Max Matelski, Caid Schroeder, Emily Mansfield, Gabe Wright) for BC Blaze put the team in a position to be chosen by the 3rd Alliance Captain, having solid performances through the qualification matches. The team’s alliance lost in the Quarterfinals to the Alliance team who went on to the Finals. BC Blaze is proud of how their robot performed and is planning to make only minor modifications to the robot before they travel to the LSSU FIRST in Michigan District Competition on April 6-7.

BC Blaze was recognized by the Judges and received two awards at the competition. The UL Safety Judges awarded the team 2nd place for the UL Safety Award for the team’s Safety Program led by Safety Captains, Emily Mansfield and Audrey Richards. BC Blaze’s emphasis on safety has placed 1st or 2nd in this award in their last six district competitions!

The final award presented at a competition is the District Chairman’s Award. The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award at FIRST, it honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the purpose and goals of FIRST. In it’s 2nd consecutive year, BC Blaze found that the judges had awarded their team with this award! BC Blaze had submitted an essay earlier in the season to be considered for this Award. The team then has three student team members (Zoe Koch, Lizzi McHugh, and Logan Zipp) who make a presentation in front of 2-3 judges and if chosen a 3-minute video (team produced & edited by Chloe Britton) is shown to the audience at the competition. Winning the District Chairman’s Award at the Traverse City Tournament qualifies BC Blaze to compete at the FIRST State Tournament at Saginaw Valley State University on April 12 -14.

BC Blaze is in their 7th year of participating in the FIRST FRC program. The team has grown from six student members to this year, 39 students. The team is thankful for the many mentors who they have participated with the team and also for the many sponsors who make this program a possibility. You can learn more about BC Blaze at www.boyne.k12.mi.us on the High School Co-Curricular Page.