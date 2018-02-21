In The News
Boyne City Ramblers Wrestling tourney

— February 21, 2018

The Rambler Wrestlers competed in the Individual District Tournament on Feb. 11 at Grayling High School.

Four wrestlers advanced to the Regional competition on Saturday Feb. 17 at Kalkaska High School: AJ South (103) placed third; David Shaler (152) placed third; Chanler Turnbull (160) placed fourth; Spencer Joles placed fourth.

Two of those wrestlers, AJ South and Spencer Joles, each have earned over forty wins each this season.

The team finished its regular, team duals season, with a 24-7 record.

All of these accomplishments are the best ever for a Boyne City Wrestling team!

The featured photo shows David Shaler in action. Subscribers can log in to view the 16-picture photo gallery.

