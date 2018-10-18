Boyne City Ramblers sports roundup

This look at Boyne City Ramblers sports includes player stats, scores, and thoughts from coaches …

This look at Boyne City Ramblers sports includes player stats, scores, and thoughts from coaches of varsity and junior varsity on soccer and volleyball.

Varsity soccer

Oct. 12

Varsity: Boyne City – 2, TC Christian – 0. Goals scored tonight by David Seaver. First goal on a penalty kick 32 minutes into the first half. Second goal came at 36 minutes into the second half, David Seaver scored on an assist from his brother William. Boyne City had 13 shots on goal tonight, with Dayton McPherson making 8 saves for the clean sheet. The whole group played well tonight as a unit with recognition going to defenders Jacob Dean, Jonah Leaman, Isaac Shiers and midfielders Joe Spate & Corben Wilhelm having particularly strong games.

Record: 15 wins, 3 loss, 1 draw

Boyne City is back in action again on Monday @ 4:30 hosting first round of districts against Grayling.

Oct. 11

Boyne City – 3, Charlevoix – 1

David Seaver opened the scoring in the 16th minute on an assist from Corben Wilhelm. Josiah Fleming added BCHS second goal on the evening, assisted again by Corben Wilhelm. Score at halftime 2-0 BCHS. 6 minutes into the second half Charlevoix scored. BCHS responded in the 13th minute of the 2nd half with a goal scored by Ben Leaman, assisted by David Seaver.

Boyne had a total of 10 shots on goal. Dayton McPherson made 1 save and gave up 1 goal in the game.

BCHS varsity is back in action again at home on Friday 10/12 vs TC Christian @ 5pm.

JV Result from Boyne City:

Boyne City JV – 0, Petoskey JV – 0

Nick Santina with 8 saves & the clean sheet in goal for Boyne City. Mason Fiel and Dastan Marsbek played well tonight for the JVs.

Oct. 10

Boyne City Junior Varsity beat Concord Academy 6-1.

Concord out passed and out hustled Boyne for most of the game but couldn’t match them on the scoreboard as Boyne won the game 6-1. Boyne goals were scored by Hayden Mosely, Dastan Marsbek, Eric Jacubiak (2), Phillip Banner and Caleb Shiers. Brett Tonsor and Austin Mercer each had two assists while Gabe Pellerito had one assist.

Oct. 9

Junior Varsity: Boyne City – 3, Ogemaw Heights – 0. Boyne had 16 shots on goal throughout the evening. Goals were scored by Dastan Marsbek, Austin Mercer and Eric Jacubiak. Also playing well for the Rambers were defenders Conner Carlson, Gabe Pellerito, Braden Patton, Mason Fiel and Jay Clausen as well as midfielder Hendrich Steumer. Nick Santina had 3 saves in goal for the clean sheet.

Oct. 8

Boyne City varsity beat Kalakska 5-0. Boyne had a total of 17 shots on goal, senior goalkeeper Dayton McPherson making two saves in goal for the clean sheet.

First goal scored 7 minutes in to the game by William Seaver, assisted by Caden Rajkovich.

Second goal scored 15 minutes into the game by Ben Leaman, assisted by David Seaver. Third goal in the 37th minute of the first half scored by Josiah Fleming, assisted by David Seaver. Fourth goal scored 33 minutes into the second half by Jonah Leaman, assisted by Isaac Shiers. Fifth goal scored in the 36th minute of second half by David Seaver, assisted by Jonah Leaman.

Oct. 4

Boyne City Varsity Soccer won against Harbor Springs with a score of 2-1 on Oct. 4. Boyne had 9 shots on goal throughout the evening. Goals scored by David Seaver on a penalty kick drawn in the box by Logan Culver in the 21st minute of the 1st half. The winning goal was scored by Jonah Leaman on an assist from David Seaver 14 minutes into the second half.

Oct. 1 results

On Oct. 1, Boyne City beat Grayling with a score of 4-1. Boyne City had 9 shots on the evening.

Dayton McPherson made a total of 5 saves on the evening, giving up 1 goal early in the first half to Grayling. David Seaver scored the first goal on an assist from Ben Leaman three minutes into the game. William Seaver scored the second goal on an assist from his brother David Seaver at 14 minutes into the first half. David Seaver scored the third goal for a 3-1 lead. Jonah Leaman scored the fourth goal assisted by William Seaver with only a few minutes left in the game bringing the final to 4-1.

Varsity Volleyball

Oct. 9

Volleyball

Boyne City Volleyball Results

The Ramblers did what they needed to do in order to pull out a tough fought 4 set victory against East Jordan on Thursday.

Leading Ladies:

Junior Middle Hitter Jillian Cain: 5 blocks, 6 kills

Junior Captain Setter Annabelle Seelye: 27 assists, 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks

Junior Captain Outside Hitter Brooklyn Fitzpatrick: 11 kills, 5 digs, 5 serve receptions

Junior Outside Hitter Gabby Musser: 9 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs, 6 serve receptions

Junior Middle Hitter Josee Behling: 9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces

Junior Captain Libero Katelyn Gabos: 12 digs, 21 serve receptions, 2 aces

Oct. 1

On Monday Oct. 1, the Boyne City Ramblers Varsity Volleyball team snapped a four-game win streak against the visiting Blue Devils from Sault Ste. Marie.

The Soo jumped out to an early lead in set one but the Ramblers were able to fight back within 2 points, eventually dropping the set 20-25.

Set two was all Sault Ste Marie whoes high powered offense was just too much for the Ramblers as they dropped that set 16-25.

With the never give up attitude the Ramblers were able to survive set three with some great defense and help from Gabby Musser and Jillian Cain behind the service line and took that set 25-23.

In set four the Blue Devils were just too much for the Ramblers to hold off after a tough back and forth battle the Soo took that set 19-25.

“We had some positive things happen for us tonight but definitely was not our best performance,” said Boyne City Varsity Volleyball Coach Mallory Slate. “Unfortunately, due to some unfortunate circumstances, the Soo had to cancel our originally schedule game. This was our make-up date but we have not played a match since Thursday Sept. 20. That’s almost two weeks of non-stop practice with no competition, which is hard for any team to recover from.”

She added, “We have a huge game tomorrow against TCSF which I think have the girls a bit nervous and it showed tonight. It was great to be able to play the Soo being that’s our first district game. We now know what we need to do to adjust and hopefully come out on top next time.”

Leading Ramblers

Junior Outside Hitter Gabby Musser: 5 aces, 6 kills, 1 block

Junior Captain Setter Annabelle Seelye: 19 assists, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace

Junior Middle hitter Josee Behling: 5 kills and 2 blocks

Junior Defensive Specialists Dicie Siska: 16 digs and 14 serve receptions

Junior Middle Hitter Jillian Cain: 3 blocks, 3 kills, 1 ace

