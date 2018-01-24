In The News
Home / Featured / Free / News / Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update

Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update

— January 24, 2018

Update on Safety Threat on Jan. 24

Superintendent Pat Little sent the following message to parents on the afternoon of the incident:

Today’s dismissal was due to a bomb threat made to the three buildings on our main campus.

Upon evaluating the situation, precautions were immediately made and the decision to send all K-12 students home was made to aid in the search process.

Law enforcement have now cleared all buildings School will resume tomorrow as regularly scheduled, at all buildings. Law enforcement will continue to monitor buildings throughout the night and during the day tomorrow.

I want to recognize the amazing Boyne City teamwork and communication that made today’s dismissal an orderly process for everyone involved.

Parents, staff, students and emergency responders all acted as a team to put students into a safer place with a swift and smooth
dismissal process.

It goes without saying that Boyne City Schools continues to work with law enforcement to find and apprehend the individual who continues to make such threats to our community.

Please contact the Boyne City Police department with any leads or information that may be relevant to this investigation.

