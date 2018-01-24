Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety

The following statement has been issued by Boyne City Public Schools regarding today’s threat: Due to …

Due to a threat to student safety, all Boyne City Public School students K-12 were dismissed at 10:15 a.m. today, Jan. 24.

Students were taken home by their normal bus routes or picked up by parents/guardians.

Those students that did not have a ride home or parents home to greet them were taken to the Boyne City Education Center.

The Boyne City Police Department coordinated efforts with State and County law enforcement officials to search the school campus.

After dismissal, a K-9 unit for the Michigan State police will search the campus for any material that could be used to harm students or staff.

All sports and extracurricular events scheduled for the high school, middle school or elementary school buildings are cancelled for tonight.

Anyone with information about the individual who made this treat should contact the Boyne City Police department at (231) 582-6611.

As of this time, Boyne City Schools are planning on resuming class as normal tomorrow.