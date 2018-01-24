In The News
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety
January 24, 2018 - Text alerts now available for Mackinac Bridge closures
January 24, 2018 - DN North American Championship Regatta ice yacht racers coming to Lake Charlevoix
January 24, 2018 - #439 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 24
January 17, 2018 - Boyne City Commission urges respectful behavior with ‘statement of conduct’
January 17, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis 1/10/18
January 17, 2018 - Boyne Valley Knights of Columbus regional spelling bee in photos
January 16, 2018 - Boyne City’s 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential
January 16, 2018 - $10k donation to Boyne City Police for new Tasers
January 16, 2018 - #438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17
January 12, 2018 - Rise in flu cases prompts visitor restriction at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17
January 9, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
January 9, 2018 - Boyne City High School to celebrate anniversary of 1977 basketball team
January 9, 2018 - #437 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 10
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Falls school honors assembly
January 3, 2018 - OPIE awards to Kruzel, Deming of Boyne City Public Schools
January 3, 2018 - Boyne City lauded for financial reporting
January 3, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Knights of Columbus Christmas party
Home / Featured / Free / News / Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety

Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety

— January 24, 2018

The following statement has been issued by Boyne City Public Schools regarding today’s threat:

Due to a threat to student safety, all Boyne City Public School students K-12 were dismissed at 10:15 a.m. today, Jan. 24.

Students were taken home by their normal bus routes or picked up by parents/guardians.

Those students that did not have a ride home or parents home to greet them were taken to the Boyne City Education Center.

The Boyne City Police Department coordinated efforts with State and County law enforcement officials to search the school campus.

After dismissal, a K-9 unit for the Michigan State police will search the campus for any material that could be used to harm students or staff.

All sports and extracurricular events scheduled for the high school, middle school or elementary school buildings are cancelled for tonight.

Anyone with information about the individual who made this treat should contact the Boyne City Police department at (231) 582-6611.

As of this time, Boyne City Schools are planning on resuming class as normal tomorrow.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Wednesday
Overcast
10%
Overcast
Wednesday Night
Overcast
10%
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday
Mostly Cloudy
10%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  