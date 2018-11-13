Boyne City Police reports Oct. 22 – Nov. 4

The latest overview of the Boyne City Police Department’s work in the community.

Monday October 22

0933 Found ID on Water St.

1232 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1313 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1548 Call from State St verifying the legality of bow hunting in the city limits.

1601 Driving complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

1735 Harassment/Stalking complaint from the 700 block of Pleasant.

1944 Car deer crash on Marshall near Anderson.

2103 Verbal domestic dispute in the 700 block of Brockway.

Tuesday October 23

0730 Car deer crash at State and Call

0920 Juvenile complaint in the 900 block of Brockway

1042 Parking complaint in the 300 block of S Lake St

1546 Assist EMS in the 2300 block of N Park St

1655 Health and Safety concern on Front St at Pleasant.

Wednesday October 24

0252 Report of suicidal subject in the 300 block of E Division St

0830 Assist FD with alarm on S Lake St

0854 Assist citizen with parking issue on Main St.

1251 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Pleasant Av

1510 Found property turned in from the wooden playground.

1515 Vehicle unlock in the 900 block of Brockway.

1617 Assist to Petoskey DPS in the 300 block of Silver St

1704 Attempted vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1830 PR at Early Learners building. Public Safety night

Thursday October 25

0218 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

0927 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Falls schools.

0953 Burn permit issued in the 700 block of Pleasant Av

1008 Request for welfare check in the 1200 block of Marshall Rd.

1126 Contraband reported in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1250 Driving complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

1324 Arrested subject for Retail Fraud in the 400 block of N Lake St.

2147 Report of subjects yelling in the vicinity of Pleasant and Division.

Friday October 26

0616 Assist FD with vehicle fire on Pleasant Valley Rd

0820 Report of vehicle running red bus lights at Boyne Av and Main.

0942 Burn permit in the 700 block of Pleasant Av

1038 Report of abandoned vehicle at Avalanche.

1319 Citation issued for improper plate at Beardsley and Brockway.

1517 Report of large dog running in traffic at N East and Bailey.

1604 Found wallet dropped off at PD. Owner contacted and later picked up.

1602 Report of hit and run to vehicle. May have happened on Brockway St

2116 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

2144 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S

Saturday October 27

0057 Assist EMS and Sheriff Dept. on Boyne City- East Jordan Rd.

0955 Report of fraud complaint received via the mail.

1332 Assist to EMS with overdose on Trent St.

2244 Citation issued at N. Lake and Vogel for speed.

2255 Report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Line St. and Groveland St.

Sunday October 28

0506 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St.

1541 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter from the Bailey Street area.

1945 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of E. Main St.

2022 Warrant attempt in the 300 block of Silver St.

2048 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake.

2148 Assist Sheriff Dept. in the area of Old State and Addis.

Monday October 29

0335 Panic/Intrusion alarm in the 800 block of Front St.

0941 Report of subject who jumped in front of car on Lakeshore Rd and demanded a ride to Boyne City last week.

1248 Report of found Jet Ski on Front St.

1515 Driving complaint on Vogel St

1549 Report of juveniles running up the face of Avalanche, which is closed due to erosion.

1823 PR at District Volleyball games.

Tuesday October 30

0850 Suspicious subject in the 100 block of E Water St

1144 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Brockway.

1526 Report of suspicious subject walking on Park St toward town from the Library.

1556 Fraud report from the 300 block of Vogel St.

Health and safety report at W. Michigan Av and Robinson St.

Wednesday October 31

0820 Property damage crash at Division and Boyne Av.

0909 Civil dispute in the 700 block of Brockway.

1113 Assist citizen in the 500 block of N Lake St

1141 Driving complaint on Lakeshore Rd

1423 Embezzlement complaint from W Water St

1433 Fraud complaint reported at the PD.

1814 Report of suspicious subject in the 400 block of N Lake St

2010 Found Debit card at trunk or treat turned in to the PD. Returned to owner.

2040 Driving complaint on N. Lake near Vogel.

2057 Report of vehicle that had run a stop light in town and was last seen heading out Boyne Ave.

2307 Disturbance in the 300 block of Silver St.

Thursday November 1

0114 Assist East Jordan PD.

0324 Suspicious vehicle parked on Brockway.

0929 Report of suspicious activity on Deer Run the previous evening.

1014 Report of subject on N East St blowing his leaves in to the street.

1048 Salvage inspection

1708 Report of a toddler alone riding a bike westbound on the path at Division near Park.

1722 Suspicious situation near Division and Park

1922 Assisted Sheriff Dept. on driving complaint that originated on 131.

1946 Report of possible OWI and DWLS from the area of Beardsley St

2051 Caller from out of state reporting an assault that had occurred on Trent St.

Friday November 2

0259 Road hazard on M-75 S near Magnet Dr.

0748 Car deer crash at State and Call.

1020 Driving complaint on Lakeshore Dr

1140 Report of missing iPhone

1352 Property damage crash in the 200 block of E Water St

1520 Driving complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St.

1536 Citations issued for Speed at Front St. and Pleasant Av.

1550 Vehicle unlock in the 1100 block of Boyne Av.

1601 Report of juvenile acting strangely in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1748 Request for No Trespass Order to be served in the 300 block of W. Division St.

2147 Disturbance in the 200 block of S Lake St

Saturday November 3

0702 Report of a car parked near park and Ray St running with someone in it

1412 Private property damage crash in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1541 Report of smoke in the area of Brockway and Boice.

1558 Arrested subject on 3 Bench Warrants and Possession of Marijuana in the 800 block of Brockway.

1606 Report of fraudulent purchases with bank card and scammer phone calls from the 600 block of Jersey St.

2200 Vehicle unlock on Ray St

Sunday November 4

0200 Arrested subject for OWI in the 100 block of S Lake St

1450 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Call St

1628 Driving complaint from Smith St. to N. East St. with a toddler not properly restrained.

1831 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of W. Morgan St.

2013 Attempt to locate suicidal subject on E Division St. Located and went with EMS voluntarily.