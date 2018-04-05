Boyne City Police reports March 12-25— April 5, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday March 12
0545 Assist EMS 2in the 200 block of W Court.
1120 Civil complaint in the 300 E Division St
1208 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St
1248 Report of Credit card fraud on Cherry.
1409 Fraud complaint from Charlevoix St
1929 Threatening phone calls complaint from the 1300 block of Boyne Av.
Tuesday March 13
442 Car deer crash at State and Hannah
0925 Possible rolling domestic situation heading into town from the Industrial Park
1224 Welfare check on River Ridge
1340 Vehicle unlock at Park and River
1916 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Division
2100 Unlock in the Industrial Park
Wednesday March 14
238 Report of stolen vehicle. Vehicle driver arrested for DWLS and warrant. Vehicle was not stolen. False report charges being requested against complainant
1000 PR/Security for BCHS Nat’l walk against gun violence
1330 Citizen assist in the 100 block of E Water St.
1333 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1630 A purse was turned into City Hall. Returned to owner.
2205 PR parade for BCHS boys Basketball team.
Thursday March 15
730 PR-BCHS Cops and Donuts with High School students
1124 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St
1250 Report of lost key
1444 Child locked inside vehicle in the 300 block of S Park St
1740 Vehicle unlock on Brockway St
1810 Request for welfare check in the 500 block of N Lake
1905 Private property damage crash in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
2027 Driving violation coming in to town on M-75 S. Located the vehicle on Lewis St.
2327 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Terrace St
Friday March 16
0946 Citation issued for speed at W Michigan and Charlevoix
1105 Civil complaint regarding property on Roosevelt St
1151 Request for welfare check in the 800 block of S Park St.
1314 911 hang up in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1342 Report of lost bag
1354 Hold up alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St. Employee was assaulted. Suspect arrested.
1445 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1518 2 vehicle Property damage crash at Boyne Ave and Lincoln.
2236 Arrested subject for DWLS at Michigan and Line.
2348 Arrested subject for OWI ON Lakeshore Rd
Saturday March 17
0227 Suspicious situation on Robinson St
0145 Suspicious situation at Rotary Park
1444 Suspicious subject walking south on Lake with moonshine.
1811 Report of intoxicated female causing problems on W Main St
1940 Natural death in the 300 block of E Cedar St
Sunday March 18
0058 Health and safety check at Pleasant and West.
1216 Assist Fire Dept. in the 100 block of E Water St
1427 Report of people climbing the ice tower in Sunset Park.
1825 Found credit card in the 800 block of S Park St
2040 Citation issued for speed M-75 N and Old State
Monday March 19
1004 Report of a driving/stalking complaint that had occurred on E Main St yesterday.
1404 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St
1500 Forgery complaint reported from the 500 block of N Lake St
1706 Assist Citizen in the 1000 block of Second St.
1731 Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Hannah St.
1817 Incorrigibility complaint in the 400 block of Hemlock.
Tuesday March 20
1003 Report of suspicious vehicle at State and Call.
1730 Assist to Little Traverse Bay Band Police on Harris St
Wednesday March 21
1138 Report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of N East St.
1509 Natural death in the 400 block of State St
1941 Report of a dog hit on Park St near State St
Thursday March 22
0458 Assist citizen with a broken water pipe in the 300 block of Hannah St.
0644 Civil property damage complaint on Ray St.
1105 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
1115 Assist Fire Dept. in the 300 block of S Lake St
1519 Suspicious situation reported in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1800 e-mail scam reported in the 1100 block of Pleasant Av.
1859 Credit card fraud reported from the 300 block of Boyce St
2058 Request for death notification
Friday March 23
0947 Report of juveniles climbing on the ice tower in Sunset Park.
1225 Report of fraud complaint that occurred in the 600 block of W Court St.
1334 Civil Complaint on Boyne Av.
1418 Report of missing wallet.
1419 Vision obstruction reported at Pleasant and Elm
1726 Report of assault in the 600 block of N. East St. No assault.
2251 Assist Sheriff Dept. with a vehicle in the ditch on Old Horton Bay Rd. at Clute Rd.
Saturday March 24
0038 Arrested subject for OWI at Morgan and Lake St
1313 Missing child at the Easter egg hunt. Located within a few minutes.
1547 Suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.
1853 Assist Fire Dept. with a dumpster fire on Front St.
Sunday March 25
1047 Threats complaint reported from the 300 block of E Division St.
1154 Dispatched injured deer on Fall Park Rd.
1548 Citation issued for Expired plate on Brockway St
1814 Reporting an intoxicated subject harassing people in the 400 block of N Lake St
2248 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S lake St