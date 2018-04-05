Boyne City Police reports March 12-25

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

Monday March 12

0545 Assist EMS 2in the 200 block of W Court.

1120 Civil complaint in the 300 E Division St

1208 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1248 Report of Credit card fraud on Cherry.

1409 Fraud complaint from Charlevoix St

1929 Threatening phone calls complaint from the 1300 block of Boyne Av.



Tuesday March 13

442 Car deer crash at State and Hannah

0925 Possible rolling domestic situation heading into town from the Industrial Park

1224 Welfare check on River Ridge

1340 Vehicle unlock at Park and River

1916 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Division

2100 Unlock in the Industrial Park

Wednesday March 14

238 Report of stolen vehicle. Vehicle driver arrested for DWLS and warrant. Vehicle was not stolen. False report charges being requested against complainant

1000 PR/Security for BCHS Nat’l walk against gun violence

1330 Citizen assist in the 100 block of E Water St.

1333 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1630 A purse was turned into City Hall. Returned to owner.

2205 PR parade for BCHS boys Basketball team.

Thursday March 15

730 PR-BCHS Cops and Donuts with High School students

1124 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1250 Report of lost key

1444 Child locked inside vehicle in the 300 block of S Park St

1740 Vehicle unlock on Brockway St

1810 Request for welfare check in the 500 block of N Lake

1905 Private property damage crash in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

2027 Driving violation coming in to town on M-75 S. Located the vehicle on Lewis St.

2327 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Terrace St

Friday March 16

0946 Citation issued for speed at W Michigan and Charlevoix

1105 Civil complaint regarding property on Roosevelt St

1151 Request for welfare check in the 800 block of S Park St.

1314 911 hang up in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1342 Report of lost bag

1354 Hold up alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St. Employee was assaulted. Suspect arrested.

1445 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1518 2 vehicle Property damage crash at Boyne Ave and Lincoln.

2236 Arrested subject for DWLS at Michigan and Line.

2348 Arrested subject for OWI ON Lakeshore Rd

Saturday March 17

0227 Suspicious situation on Robinson St

0145 Suspicious situation at Rotary Park

1444 Suspicious subject walking south on Lake with moonshine.

1811 Report of intoxicated female causing problems on W Main St

1940 Natural death in the 300 block of E Cedar St

Sunday March 18

0058 Health and safety check at Pleasant and West.

1216 Assist Fire Dept. in the 100 block of E Water St

1427 Report of people climbing the ice tower in Sunset Park.

1825 Found credit card in the 800 block of S Park St

2040 Citation issued for speed M-75 N and Old State

Monday March 19

1004 Report of a driving/stalking complaint that had occurred on E Main St yesterday.

1404 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1500 Forgery complaint reported from the 500 block of N Lake St

1706 Assist Citizen in the 1000 block of Second St.

1731 Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Hannah St.

1817 Incorrigibility complaint in the 400 block of Hemlock.

Tuesday March 20

1003 Report of suspicious vehicle at State and Call.

1730 Assist to Little Traverse Bay Band Police on Harris St

Wednesday March 21

1138 Report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of N East St.

1509 Natural death in the 400 block of State St

1941 Report of a dog hit on Park St near State St

Thursday March 22

0458 Assist citizen with a broken water pipe in the 300 block of Hannah St.

0644 Civil property damage complaint on Ray St.

1105 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1115 Assist Fire Dept. in the 300 block of S Lake St

1519 Suspicious situation reported in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1800 e-mail scam reported in the 1100 block of Pleasant Av.

1859 Credit card fraud reported from the 300 block of Boyce St

2058 Request for death notification

Friday March 23

0947 Report of juveniles climbing on the ice tower in Sunset Park.

1225 Report of fraud complaint that occurred in the 600 block of W Court St.

1334 Civil Complaint on Boyne Av.

1418 Report of missing wallet.

1419 Vision obstruction reported at Pleasant and Elm

1726 Report of assault in the 600 block of N. East St. No assault.

2251 Assist Sheriff Dept. with a vehicle in the ditch on Old Horton Bay Rd. at Clute Rd.

Saturday March 24

0038 Arrested subject for OWI at Morgan and Lake St

1313 Missing child at the Easter egg hunt. Located within a few minutes.

1547 Suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1853 Assist Fire Dept. with a dumpster fire on Front St.

Sunday March 25

1047 Threats complaint reported from the 300 block of E Division St.

1154 Dispatched injured deer on Fall Park Rd.

1548 Citation issued for Expired plate on Brockway St

1814 Reporting an intoxicated subject harassing people in the 400 block of N Lake St

2248 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S lake St