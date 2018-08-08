Boyne City Police reports July 16-29

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday July 16

0100 Found wallet.

0153 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Addis Rd.

0211 Assist EMS on W Michigan Av.

0223 Assist EMS in the 300 block of N Lake St

0837 Flag missing from Water St

0900 Bank escort

0908 Report of lost wallet

0915 Found credit card dropped off at PD

0923 Alarm on W Water St

1020 Abandoned bike dropped off at PD.

1055 Bank escort.

1128 Tree just fell blocking Jefferson St at Collings

1227 Report of assault that occurred last week.

1326 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1630 Larceny of speakers and an extension cord from the tent in Veteran’s Park sometime Saturday morning.

1735 Civil complaint in the 400 block of Poplar. While there arrested subject on unrelated outstanding warrant.

2001 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.

2011 Vehicle unlock at Rotary Park.

2105 Alarm in the 700 block of Lake Park Dr.

2135 Noise complaint on E Main St.

Tuesday July 17

0229 Assist citizen in the 300 block of E Division St.

0315 Assist citizen in the 300 block of E Division St.

0611 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Silver St.

1000 Missing wallet

1023 civil complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.

1034 Driving complaint on M-75 N heading in to town.

1109 Citation issued for speed at BC Rd/Court St

1246 Report of missing money clip.

1250 Citation issued for Fail to yield at Lake and Ray

1333 Missing wallet

1416 Report of possible disturbance on Vogel near East.

2016 Civil complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.

2026 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of N East St.

Wednesday July 18

0728 Driving violation at S. Lake and Ray St.

0828 Property damage crash in the 100 block of S East St.

1100 Parking complaint on S lake St.

1101 Vehicle unlock at the Farmer’s Market

1558 Property damage crash on S. Park St

1631 road rage complaint at State St. and Park St.

1757 Harassment complaint from the 600 block of Grant St.

2045 Civil complaint on Trent St

2246 Civil complaint on Trent St

Thursday July 19

0203 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Country Club Dr.

0226 Dispatched injured deer on US 131 while deputy was busy.

0432 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Jaquay Rd

1130 Property damage crash at Park and River

1249 Property damage crash at River St. and Park St.

1253 Property damage crash on E Water St.

1530 PIA at N. Park St. and State St.

1656 Vehicle unlock at East and Water Streets

1709 Alarm in the 100 block of S East St

1737 Report of a dog locked in a car at Veteran’s Park

2007 PR, Food truck rally.

2141 Noise complaint in the 500 block of Grant St.

2218 Arrested subject for domestic violence on E Pine St

Friday July 20

0838 Report of possible abuse reported on E Pine St

1002 Larceny complaint from the 700 block of Vogel St

1035 Found keys dropped off at PD. Were returned to owner.

1121 Assist EMS in the 900 block of Boyne Av

1150 Report of attempted phone fraud.

1253 Assist EMS in the 600 block of Jersey.

1302 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls

1640 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S.

1726 Traffic control for Street Legends club through town

2133 Citation issued for speed on N. Lake near Vogel

Saturday July 21

0958 Foot patrol at Farmer’s Market.

1038 Vehicle unlock on Union St.

1248 Citation issued for disregarding red light at Water and Park.

1431 Attempt suicide in the 500 block of N East St.

1654 Assist Fire Dept. in the 700 block of S Park.

1816 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

Sunday July 22

0453 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Addis Rd. N.

0629 Tree down blocking Pleasant Ave at West St.

1345 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St

1700 Report of lost flip phone.

1741 Received information about subject with possible warrant in the 1100 block of Boyne Av.

1836 Vehicle unlock in the 900 block of Boyne Ave.

Monday July 23

0017 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St.

0125 Assist to East Jordan PD with a missing subject.

0800 Report of lost water ski

1100 Bank escort

1105 Report of attempted phone scam

1120 Report of attempted phone scam

1419 Property damage crash in the 200 block of S Lake St

1500 Wallet found on M-75 s turned in to PD. Turned over to Sheriff Dept.

1538 Retail fraud complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St

1956 Meet Emmet Co Deputy to transport prisoner arrested on our warrant.

2050 Report of disturbance on Marl St and loud music.

2208 Noise complaint on E Main St.

Tuesday July 24

0655 Report of suspicious vehicle on N Lake St.

1330 Found wallet dropped off at PD. Was returned to owner.

1415 Search warrant executed in the 500 block of N Lake St

1429 Retail fraud complaint from the 100 block of E Water St

1530 Found driver’s license dropped off at PD. Was returned to owner.

2334 Disturbance on W Main St

Wednesday July 25

0004 Disturbance on W Main St

0146 Report of disturbance in the 500 block of N Lake St. Arrested two subjects on warrants.

0916 Property damage crash at Lakeshore and Marshall

0952 Found credit Card at the Farmers Mkt. Was returned to owner.

1216 Found keys turned in from the Farmer’s Market

1252 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park

1300 Report of suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Wenonah St

1315 Report of teenage subject sitting on side of road at Lake and Lower Lake area

1504 Citation issued for speed at Pleasant and Timber

1550 Civil complaint involving Facebook postings

2228 Domestic dispute in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

Thursday July 26

1045 Request for No Trespass Order on Hannah St. Turned out to be civil complaint

1313 Report of harassing texts

1342 Request for unlock in the 700 block of S Park St.

1404 Subject requesting moped information on Wenonah St

1519 Domestic dispute in the 400 block of Hemlock.

1651 Attempted to arrest subject on warrant in the 300 block of E Division St

Friday July 27

1110 Report of attempted phone scam from W Division St

1217 Report of a dog outside barking in the 400 block of Vogel St

1301 Report of witnessed hit and run in the 200 block of Water St.

1619 Civil complaint in the 300 block of Hannah St.

1921 Report of multiple prank calls in the 1100 block of Boyne Av.

1944 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park St.

2016 Lodged a stray dog found in Charlevoix at the shelter.

2244 Assist Sheriff Dept. and EMS in Walloon.

Saturday July 28

0038 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.

0335 Arrested subject for domestic violence in the 200 block of Hannah St

0941 Vehicle unlock in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1120 Assist Sheriff Dept. with traffic control at crash on Behling Rd near Dyer Rd.

1156 Suspicious situation reported in the 200 block of S. Park St.

1220 2 young unattended children found in the parking lot of the Farmer’s Market

1254 911 hang up on Stonecliff

1313 Found cell phone reported in the 600 block of N East St

1530 Reported domestic dispute in the 400 block of Hemlock St.

2149 Citation issued for Speed on Beardsley St. near Brockway St.

2241 Fireworks complaint reported in the 900 block of N Lake St. UTL

Sunday July 29

0029 Complaint of loud music in the area of Harris St. and Wenonah St.

0524 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Crozier Rd. E.

1000 Report of dog struck by a car on Boyne Av

1416 Took CDA info for Sheriff Dept. at M-75 S and Magnet Dr.

1502 Arrested subject for DWLS on River St.

1835 Residential alarm in the 600 block of E Main St

2209 Car deer crash on Boyne city Rd at the City Limits

2347 Subject with mental issues calling 911 for unknown reason on N East St