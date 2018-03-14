Boyne City Police reports Feb. 26 – March 4

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, February 26

0611 Vehicle unlock on Cozy Nook.

0823 Report of damage to the hood of car in the 300 block of E Division St

1425 Assist EMS in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1427 Report of domestic assault that occurred in the 300 block of E Division St

1840 Juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Hemlock St.