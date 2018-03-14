Boyne City Police reports Feb. 26 – March 4— March 14, 2018
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, February 26
0611 Vehicle unlock on Cozy Nook.
0823 Report of damage to the hood of car in the 300 block of E Division St
1425 Assist EMS in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1427 Report of domestic assault that occurred in the 300 block of E Division St
1840 Juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Hemlock St.
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
424 Investigate domestic violence complaint that had occurred on earlier date in the 300 block of E Division.
1104 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St
1456 Citation issued for speed on Boyne Av in the school zone.
1508 Concerns expressed over the welfare of an elderly subject in the area of Charlevoix St
1515 Citation issued for careless driving in the 600 block of Boyne Av
1528 Report of lost wallet
1710 Request for welfare check in the 500 block of E Division. Wrong address.
1845 Report of a dog running at large in the 200 block of W Lincoln. Gone on arrival.
1934 Report of a disturbance in the 400 block of N Lake St
2037 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.
Wednesday, February 28
1650 Fraud complaint reported in the 1300 block of Pleasant Ave.
1709 Arrested subject on warrant in the 400 block of Boyne Av.
Thursday, March 1
0059 Suspicious situation reported in the 300 block of E Division St.
0920 4 Salvage Vehicle inspections
1049 Arrest subject on 2 warrants in the 200 block of North St.
1515 Reports of loud vehicle revving engine about 2am in the area of Vogel and Jefferson
1835 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
1851 Assist citizen in the 300 block of E Division St
Friday, March 2
0300 Suspicious vehicle on Brockway
1031 Salvage inspection
1210 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St
1349 Civil complaint in the 300 block of E Division.
1453 Citation issued for speed at Boyne Ave and Brockway.
2125 Report of dog missing from the 500 block of E Main St.
2215 Assist Sheriff Dept. with well- being check on Lake near Vogel.
Saturday, March 3
0951 Report of a small dog running at large in the road at First and Trent. Gone on arrival.
1159 Small dog found in the 700 block of Pleasant Ave.
1429 Report of dog being attacked by another dog at the corner of Grant and Lincoln. Minor injuries.
2030 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Pincherry Rd.
2247 Citation issued for speed on N Lake near Vogel.
2320 Civil complaint on N Park St.
2338 Citation issued for speed on N. Lake near Lower Lake.
Sunday, March 4
1113 Motorist assist on Pine St
1758 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.